PHOTOS: Skaters compete at annual Lakes Area Classic

WILLMAR — Ice skaters from throughout west central Minnesota gathered in Willmar Saturday for a full day of ice skating fun during the 15th annual Lakes Area Classic. The daylong competition featured skaters from 16 various figure skating clubs, including the local host, Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club in Willmar.

The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club's next big event in Willmar this season will be the annual spring show, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.

Maggie Burnett of Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club glides across the ice during a performance at the 15th annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Ky Moore of Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club prepares to perform a freeskate routine during the 15th annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Sloan Stahnke of Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club performs her routine during the 15th annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Erynn Bergh of Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club holds her arms in the air as she prepares to perform during the 15th annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Ky Moore of Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club holds one leg high in the air while skating across the ice in a routine during the 15th annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Rebecca Bergh of Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club spins on the ice during the 15th annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.