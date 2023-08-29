Photos: Skiers visit 'Little Crow National Park' in final performance of season
Little Crow Ski Team wraps up 2023 summer season with grand finale on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NEW LONDON — It was a packed house at Friday evening at Neer Park as the talented members of the Little Crow Ski Team wrapped up this summer's series of local performances.
With a theme of "Little Crow National Park," the show featured a slew of "wild" animals, mountain climbing and even a special visit from Bigfoot himself.
With fall just around the corner, skiers will now be hanging up their water skis for the off-season, and will soon be busy planning and preparing for next summer's series of shows.
