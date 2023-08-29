6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: Skiers visit 'Little Crow National Park' in final performance of season

Little Crow Ski Team wraps up 2023 summer season with grand finale on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Little Crow Ski Team 082623 001.jpg
Skiers soar through the air while performing jumps before the audience during the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:10 AM

NEW LONDON — It was a packed house at Friday evening at Neer Park as the talented members of the Little Crow Ski Team wrapped up this summer's series of local performances.

With a theme of "Little Crow National Park," the show featured a slew of "wild" animals, mountain climbing and even a special visit from Bigfoot himself.

With fall just around the corner, skiers will now be hanging up their water skis for the off-season, and will soon be busy planning and preparing for next summer's series of shows.

Little Crow Ski Team 082623 002.jpg
Female skiers perform a dance routine for the crowd during the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Little Crow Ski Team 082623 003.jpg
Skiers come together to build a formation while performing at the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Little Crow Ski Team 082623 004.jpg
Audience members watch the action from the stands during the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the season Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in New London.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Little Crow Ski Team 082623 005.jpg
A Little Crow Ski Team members waves to the crowd while waterskiing during the final performance of the summer season Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Atwater Kart Racing 082623 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Atwater Karting Speedway holds Harvest Fest Races for fourth year
Go karting action comes to Atwater for two days of racing during Fourth Annual Harvest Fest Races over the weekend.
1d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC Outdoor Adventure Day 082423 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Prairie Woods teaches youngsters all about the great outdoors
Local environmental learning center teaches area youth about survival, rock climbing, archery, insects and more on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
4d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Dykstra garden 081823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Bountiful beauty at Dykstra gardens in rural Roseland, Minnesota
Lush garden is open to the general public through mid-September.
5d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Middle School Jump Start 081723 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Sixth-graders get a crash course at Willmar Middle School jump-start
With the upcoming school year just around the corner, students adjust to their new school setting Aug. 15-17.
Aug 22
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Veterans Cemetery 081923 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls is dedicated
The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Redwood Falls, with dignified resting places for veterans, was dedicated after a decade of planning, featuring Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar as speakers, providing burial space for over a century.
Aug 20
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Cruise Nights 081723 002.jpg
Local
Photos: Cars roll into New London for Cruise Night
Monthly car shows to continue at New London's Country Stop convenience store through September.
Aug 17
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fair carnival 081223 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Carnival-goers enjoy one final day at the Kandiyohi County Fair
Kiddos enjoy one last day of fair fun at the Kandiyohi County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Aug 13
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Antique Car Run 081223 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Drivers set to the streets for New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run
The annual event took place Aug. 12. This is the 37th year for the event, which sees hundreds of antique cars drive more than 120 miles between New London and New Brighton, Minnesota.
Aug 13
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fair cows 081123 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Kandiyohi County youth ready their cattle for judging at county fair
Youngsters take care of their prized cattle during the Kandiyohi County Fair.
Aug 11
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bull Riding 081023 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Bull riders hang on for dear life at Kandiyohi County Fair competition
Wednesday's offerings at the Kandiyohi County Fair were capped by a bull-riding event Aug. 10, 2023. The annual event continues through Saturday.
Aug 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fair dog agility 080923 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Kandiyohi County Fair hosts dog agility competition
Kandiyohi County Fair hosts dog agility judging morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the fairgrounds in Willmar.
Aug 9
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fair 080823 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds spring to life on Entry Day
Folks gear up for a week of fun, animal judging and other family-friendly events at annual Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. The fair runs Aug. 9-12, 2023.
Aug 8
 · 
By  Macy Moore
River Life 080123 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Photos: Life along the mellow Middle Fork River in Kandiyohi County
Spending time along the slow-moving waters of the Middle Fork Crow River provides a look into the various life reliant on the riparian habitat.
Aug 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Pennock Fun Days 080523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Pennock comes together for annual Fun Days celebration
Tractor pull, grand parade, kids activities and more highlight annual Pennock community festival over the weekend.
Aug 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Lake Lillian 100th 080323 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Lake Lillian, Minnesota, turns up the music for 100th anniversary celebration
Lake Lillian celebrates 100th anniversary during week-long community festivities.
Aug 4
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Rockin Robbins 080223 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Thousands attend final Rockin' Robbins concert of 2023
The summer concert series' grand finale featured the Ryan Van Slooten Band and the Fabulous Armadillos on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Willmar.
Aug 2
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Farmers Market 072923 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Farm-fresh produce abounds at Willmar-area farmers markets
Farmers markets have arrived for another summer season in Willmar.
Jul 31
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Waterama 072923 002.jpg
Local
Photos: Glenwood community makes a splash at annual Waterama festival
Glenwood residents celebrate the four-day festival with a wealth of activities for folks of all ages.
Jul 30
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Lightning on Green Lake 072823 001.jpg
Local
Photos/Video: Lightning fills the sky over Green Lake on Thursday, July 27, 2023
Lightning from a passing storm creates a light show above Green Lake Thursday evening near Spicer.
Jul 28
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Rockin Robbins 072523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Rockin' Robbins features a little bit of blues and rock and roll
West Addison Blues, The Crown Jewels highlight third Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of 2023.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Macy Moore
New London storm damage 072623 004.jpg
Local
Photos: Storms roll through the region overnight, causing downed power lines, trees
Residents come together to clean up on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after severe weather overnight caused pontoon boats to flip, damaged trees and downed powerlines.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Board games and brews highlight Game Night with Lucky Duck
Bi-monthly gatherings bring New London game enthusiasts together at Goat Ridge Brewing Company.
Jul 23
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Rockin Robbins 071823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Robbins Island rocks during second free concert of summer in Willmar
Night of live music features musical acts, Free and Easy, and Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Clown Bar 071423 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Clowns overrun Little Theatre Auditorium for pair of shows in New London, Minnesota
"C﻿lown Bar: Episode 1" entertains crowd for two special nights of performances.
Jul 16
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Cool, classic cars cruise into Sacred Heart Summerfest car show
The community-wide celebration continues through Sunday, July 16.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sibley State Park 070523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Soak up the summer sun at Sibley State Park
People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.
Jul 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Danube Fun Days 070823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Danube Fun Days holds annual kids carnival
Youngsters vie for toy prizes at annual kids carnival on Friday, July 7, at Voelz Park in Danube.
Jul 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 001.jpg
Sports
Photos: Toys for Tots holds its 10th annual Disc Golf Tourney
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Clara City holds annual Prairie Fest 2023
Members of the Clara City community gathered for tons of family fun activities throughout the day Saturday.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Litchfield Watercade 070723 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Litchfield, Minnesota, Watercade celebration kicks off with Central Park entertainment
Ice cream, pie, and comedy show kick off four-day Watercade celebration in Litchfield.
Jul 7
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Little Crow Ski Team 082623 006.jpg
Park ranger Ashton Hedman reacts to fireworks being set off during the "Little Crow National Park" performance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Neer Park in New London. It was the Little Crow Ski Team's final show of the season.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Little Crow Ski Team 082623 007.jpg
Skiers perform during the final Little Crow Ski Team show of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Crow Ski Team 082623 008.jpg
A skier performs a trick in front of the crowd during the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Little Crow Ski Team 082623 009.jpg
Bigfoot makes a run for it after escaping the grasp of park ranger Ashton Hedman during the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Little Crow Ski Team 082623 010.jpg
Skiers perform as the sun begins to set beneath the horizon during the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 29, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through Sept. 6, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 29, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Goodhue police.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Police officers deserve better pay, more respect
The vast majority of Minnesota's police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers are good people who work very hard at a very difficult, often dangerous job.
21h ago
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 28, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through Sept. 2, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Ted Galaty PB.jpeg
News
Minnesota cannabis cooperative has high expectations
Minnesotans can now possess and grow their own cannabis, but it'll take at least a year for the industry to start evolving.
1d ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 28, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Update: S.D. driver killed in crash with Waseca volleyball team bus near Wells, Minnesota
A school bus and a Ford Mustang collided Saturday night on Interstate 90. The driver of the Ford was killed.
1d ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
accident.motorcycle.stock.jpg
Local
Willmar woman unhurt in crash that seriously injured motorcycle driver
A Winthrop motorcycle driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Browntown with a Jeep driving by a Willmar woman.
1d ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Minnesota State Patrol investigating fatal accident involving school bus
A school bus and a Ford Mustang collided Saturday night on Interstate 90. The accident is described as fatal, but no names have been released.
1d ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
Minnesota State Fair
Business
Videos: Willmar businesses to be featured Sunday at State Fair
Cultural Destinations booth to feature Willmar businesses throughout the fair
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
4063872+High speed chase (1).jpg
Local
Motorcycle located near Willmar but no driver after 100 mph pursuit
17h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
crash.png
Local
Alcohol suspected in Willmar man's crash into transformer box
18h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
gavel.jpg
Local
Man pleads guilty to producing child sexual abuse material
2d ago
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.crosscountry.jpg
Prep
Cross-country roundup: NLS girls bring home a title
8h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield falls to Rocori, Washburn
8h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CCS vs. Cambridge Christian, 082823.002.jpg
Prep
Volleyball roundup: Community Christian School gets off to a good start
9h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne