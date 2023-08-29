Photos: Skiers visit 'Little Crow National Park' in final performance of season

NEW LONDON — It was a packed house at Friday evening at Neer Park as the talented members of the Little Crow Ski Team wrapped up this summer's series of local performances.

With a theme of "Little Crow National Park," the show featured a slew of "wild" animals, mountain climbing and even a special visit from Bigfoot himself.

With fall just around the corner, skiers will now be hanging up their water skis for the off-season, and will soon be busy planning and preparing for next summer's series of shows.

Female skiers perform a dance routine for the crowd during the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Skiers come together to build a formation while performing at the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Audience members watch the action from the stands during the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the season Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in New London. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A Little Crow Ski Team members waves to the crowd while waterskiing during the final performance of the summer season Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Park ranger Ashton Hedman reacts to fireworks being set off during the "Little Crow National Park" performance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Neer Park in New London. It was the Little Crow Ski Team's final show of the season. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Skiers perform during the final Little Crow Ski Team show of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

More Photo Galleries:







ADVERTISEMENT

A skier performs a trick in front of the crowd during the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Bigfoot makes a run for it after escaping the grasp of park ranger Ashton Hedman during the final Little Crow Ski Team performance of the summer season at Neer Park in New London on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune