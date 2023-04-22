PHOTOS: Slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest

GLENWOOD — Thousands attended the funeral Saturday morning of slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen.
After the funeral, people paying their respects lined the route of a funeral procession through Glenwood that lasted more than two hours.
Larry Brecht of Melrose greets law enforcement and community members arriving for the funeral service for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Children wave flags for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen as his hearse is driven down Minnesota Avenue in Glenwood following his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Items are left at a memorial for slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen outside Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
People stand with American flags while waiting for the hearse carrying slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen to drive down Minnesota Avenue in Glenwood on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
A caisson procession brings the casket carrying Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen to Minnewaska Area High School for his funeral on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
A Minnesota State Patrol officer holds up traffic as Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen's funeral procession takes place in downtown Glenwood on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Law enforcement offices salute slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen upon his arrival at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, for the funeral service.
The casket of slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen is brought inside Minnewaska Area High School for his funeral service on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
A man salutes as slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen's casket arrives at Minnewaska Area High School for the funeral service on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
People stand along Minnesota Highway 28 with a "Thin Blue Line" flag during a funeral service for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
A man holds a sign of support for the Pope County Sheriff's Office and slain Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
A law enforcement officer plays fetch with their K-9 partner prior to the start of a funeral service for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
People arrive for a funeral service for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Law enforcement wait for the arrival of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen prior to his funeral service at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Law enforcement officers wait for the arrival of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen prior to his funeral service at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
The caisson procession brings Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen to Minnewaska Area High School for his funeral service on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
A man carries a "Thin Blue Line" flag during Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen's funeral procession in downtown Glenwood on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Willow Olson, 8, of Brooten, waves a pair of American flags while waiting for the funeral procession of slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen to begin in downtown Glenwood on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
People watch the funeral procession of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen in downtown Glenwood on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
A sign for slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen is placed in a yard along Minnesota Highway 28 near Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Long lines of traffic arrive at a funeral service for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Law enforcement officers wait for the arrival of slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen outside Minnewaska Area High School prior to his funeral on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
