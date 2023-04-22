99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: Slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest

Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.

Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 001.jpg
Law enforcement carry the casket of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen prior to his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 3:22 PM

GLENWOOD — Thousands attended the funeral Saturday morning of slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen.

After the funeral, people paying their respects lined the route of a funeral procession through Glenwood that lasted more than two hours.

Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 002.jpg
Larry Brecht of Melrose greets law enforcement and community members arriving for the funeral service for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 003.jpg
Children wave flags for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen as his hearse is driven down Minnesota Avenue in Glenwood following his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 004.jpg
Items are left at a memorial for slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen outside Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 005.jpg
People stand with American flags while waiting for the hearse carrying slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen to drive down Minnesota Avenue in Glenwood on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 006.jpg
A caisson procession brings the casket carrying Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen to Minnewaska Area High School for his funeral on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 007.jpg
A Minnesota State Patrol officer holds up traffic as Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen's funeral procession takes place in downtown Glenwood on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 008.jpg
Law enforcement offices salute slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen upon his arrival at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, for the funeral service.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 009.jpg
The casket of slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen is brought inside Minnewaska Area High School for his funeral service on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 010.jpg
A man salutes as slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen's casket arrives at Minnewaska Area High School for the funeral service on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 011.jpg
People stand along Minnesota Highway 28 with a "Thin Blue Line" flag during a funeral service for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 012.jpg
A man holds a sign of support for the Pope County Sheriff's Office and slain Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 013.jpg
A law enforcement officer plays fetch with their K-9 partner prior to the start of a funeral service for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 014.jpg
People arrive for a funeral service for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 015.jpg
Law enforcement wait for the arrival of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen prior to his funeral service at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 016.jpg
Law enforcement officers wait for the arrival of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen prior to his funeral service at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 017.jpg
The caisson procession brings Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen to Minnewaska Area High School for his funeral service on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 018.jpg
A man carries a "Thin Blue Line" flag during Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen's funeral procession in downtown Glenwood on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 019.jpg
Willow Olson, 8, of Brooten, waves a pair of American flags while waiting for the funeral procession of slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen to begin in downtown Glenwood on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 020.jpg
People watch the funeral procession of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen in downtown Glenwood on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 021.jpg
A sign for slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen is placed in a yard along Minnesota Highway 28 near Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 022.jpg
Long lines of traffic arrive at a funeral service for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 023.jpg
Law enforcement officers wait for the arrival of slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen outside Minnewaska Area High School prior to his funeral on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
