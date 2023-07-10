Photos: Soak up the summer sun at Sibley State Park
People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.
SIBLEY STATE PARK — With temperatures in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies above, a day outdoors scratched the itch for those looking to extend their Fourth of July holiday by an extra day in Sibley State Park on July 5.
As many headed back home, those who stayed enjoyed a quiet day in a much less busy park, where hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, wildlife viewing and more was on tap for park visitors.
