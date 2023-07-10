Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Soak up the summer sun at Sibley State Park

People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.

Sibley State Park 070523 001.jpg
People hike the Mt. Tom trail on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Sibley State Park in rural New London.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:11 PM

SIBLEY STATE PARK — With temperatures in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies above, a day outdoors scratched the itch for those looking to extend their Fourth of July holiday by an extra day in Sibley State Park on July 5.

As many headed back home, those who stayed enjoyed a quiet day in a much less busy park, where hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, wildlife viewing and more was on tap for park visitors.

Sibley State Park 070523 002.jpg
A white-tailed deer briefly pauses from grazing in Sibley State Park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sibley State Park 070523 003.jpg
Nolan Fisher, 13, of Zimmerman, relaxes in a hammock at his family's campsite at Sibley State Park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sibley State Park 070523 004.jpg
People cycle around Lake Andrew at Sibley State Park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sibley State Park 070523 005.jpg
Ryan Lane, of Paynesville, looks out over Sibley State Park from the Mt. Tom overlook in the park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sibley State Park 070523 006.jpg
A retro camper sits in the shade at the Lakeview Campground at Sibley State Park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sibley State Park 070523 007.jpg
People hike to the top of Mt. Tom in Sibley State Park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sibley State Park 070523 008.jpg
People walk and cycle around on the new paved path at Sibley State Park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sibley State Park 070523 009.jpg
Folks try their luck at fishing in Lake Andrew from the fishing pier at Sibley State Park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sibley State Park 070523 010.jpg
Dean Stier pushes daughters Scout Stier, 3, center, and Holland Stier, 1, at Sibley State Park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sibley State Park 070523 011.jpg
A tent sits in a campsite at Sibley State Park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sibley State Park 070523 012.jpg
People hike at Sibley State Park on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
