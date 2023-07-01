PHOTOS: Spicer kicks off Fourth of July festivities with 3 on 3 tourney

SPICER — Hoops fans from around the region converged on the asphalt parking lot of Saulsbury Beach in Spicer early Saturday morning as the community kicked off its weekend of Fourth of July festivities with the annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.

The tournament featured more than 80 teams and 300 athletes in divisions ranging from boys and girls grades 5-12, along with adult men's pool play.

The event kicks off a full weekend of fun Fourth of July festivities in Spicer, which run through Tuesday, July 4. For a full breakdown of upcoming events, visit explorespicer.com/july-4th-events .

Doreen Hoff, of Sunburg, cheers on Eliott Huisinga of the Wildcat Hoopers during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Owen Sportel of The Ovies, center, guards Hampton Hebrink of the RCW Jaguars during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Chase Taatjes of Central drives the ball to the basket while being guarded by a player fro Rise during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Kyla Vick of Trio of Trouble grabs water during a quick break off the court during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Teams compete during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The parking lot of Saulsbury Beach fills with basketball teas and spectators during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Lilly Henriksen eyes the rim while taking a shot as the Sharp Shooters play The Pink Ballers during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Landon Taatjes of Central takes a contested shot at the basket during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune