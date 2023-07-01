Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

PHOTOS: Spicer kicks off Fourth of July festivities with 3 on 3 tourney

Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.

Hoops by the Lake 070223 001.jpg
Korbin Tanner of The Pink Ballers goes up for a layup while taking on the Sharp Shooters during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 3:45 PM

SPICER — Hoops fans from around the region converged on the asphalt parking lot of Saulsbury Beach in Spicer early Saturday morning as the community kicked off its weekend of Fourth of July festivities with the annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.

The tournament featured more than 80 teams and 300 athletes in divisions ranging from boys and girls grades 5-12, along with adult men's pool play.

The event kicks off a full weekend of fun Fourth of July festivities in Spicer, which run through Tuesday, July 4. For a full breakdown of upcoming events, visit explorespicer.com/july-4th-events .

Hoops by the Lake 070223 002.jpg
Doreen Hoff, of Sunburg, cheers on Eliott Huisinga of the Wildcat Hoopers during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Hoops by the Lake 070223 003.jpg
Owen Sportel of The Ovies, center, guards Hampton Hebrink of the RCW Jaguars during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Hoops by the Lake 070223 004.jpg
Chase Taatjes of Central drives the ball to the basket while being guarded by a player fro Rise during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Hoops by the Lake 070223 005.jpg
Kyla Vick of Trio of Trouble grabs water during a quick break off the court during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 005.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
June 29, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Community Crafts 062723 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar artists make crafts go 'Snap, Crackle, Pop!'
Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.
June 28, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kiwanis Kids Day 062123 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar Fests kicks off 2023 with a bang with Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
June 22, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Splash Pad 062123 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Youngsters beat the heat on first day of summer at Rice Park in Willmar
As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.
June 21, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Island Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Bird Island, Minnesota, holds annual Island Days festivities
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
June 19, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Studio Hop 061723 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Studio Hop returns with large lineup of area artists
Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.
June 18, 2023 07:56 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo Fiesta Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Montevideo celebrates annual Fiesta Days
Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
June 16, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
June 14, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
June 14, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Fishing Day 061023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Fishing Day welcomes children of all backgrounds
Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.
June 12, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sugar Beet Days 061023 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Community of Renville, Minnesota, celebrates Sugar Beet Days
Renville celebrates a sweet return to summer with annual community-wide festival.
June 11, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandi is Dandy Days 060923 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Kandi proves just how dandy it is during local festival in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
June 10, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Prairie Winds Summer Band kicks off month of free concerts in Willmar's Rice Park
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
June 08, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 005.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'Matilda: The Musical'
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
June 07, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Porchfest 060323 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: New London streets fill with music at annual Porchfest
More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
June 06, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
June 05, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Senior High School graduation 060423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students embark on new chapter following Class of 2023 commencement
Willmar Senior High School held its Class of 2023 commencement at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
June 04, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
June 03, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Carvers from all around come together for annual Spoon Gathering in Milan
Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.
June 02, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Memorial Day 052923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West central Minnesota communities pay respects to the fallen on Memorial Day
More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
May 29, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
May 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
DREAM graduation 052723 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: DREAM Technical Academy holds commencement ceremony in Willmar
Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.
May 28, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Memorial Day Flags 052623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Dozens of veterans, volunteers ready Willmar for Memorial Day
Veterans and community members come together to place American flags on veteran graves, raise 100 flags at memorial the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023.
May 26, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Supermileage Car 052523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar students win supermileage car challenge
Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.
May 25, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Fox kits 052323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Fantastic foxes sun themselves near western Minnesota den
Red fox kits are visible from a home den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
May 25, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
May 24, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Syttende Mai 052023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Milan celebrates 17th annual 'A Taste of Syttende Mai'
Norwegian celebration fills Milan's downtown streets as residents celebrate their heritage Saturday, May 20, 2023.
May 21, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Magic Show 051923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters explore the impossible at Willmar magic show
Twin Cities magician Justin Alan brings, laughs, curiosity and fun to Willmar during his magic show at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
May 20, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spring in Bloom 051723 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flowers, trees and green grass make a resurgence in west central Minnesota after sunny skies
Area trees, foliage burst back to life as temperatures and long, sunny days mark their return this spring season.
May 18, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Fishing Opening Day 051323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Rain doesn't deter dedicated anglers for opening day
Fishing season for popular fish including walleye, bass and northern pike kicks off over the weekend.
May 13, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Hoops by the Lake 070223 006.jpg
Teams compete during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Hoops by the Lake 070223 007.jpg
The parking lot of Saulsbury Beach fills with basketball teas and spectators during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Hoops by the Lake 070223 008.jpg
Lilly Henriksen eyes the rim while taking a shot as the Sharp Shooters play The Pink Ballers during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
People watch fireworks go off near Salisbury Beach in Spicer during the annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Local
West central Minnesota Fourth of July celebrations begin Saturday, July 1
Family-friendly events from street dances to church gatherings and parades to fireworks will take throughout the weekend.
June 30, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoops by the Lake 070223 009.jpg
Landon Taatjes of Central takes a contested shot at the basket during the Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Spicer on July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
3207423+Police arrest.jpg
Local
CEE-VI arrests two fugitives outside hotel in Granite Falls, Minnesota
July 01, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council will consider approving the hire of a new public works director on July 3
July 01, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
WWII vehicles.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Stearns History Museum to bring WWII to life with fourth annual Living History Experience
July 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: It was good night at KRA Speedway for this trio
August 25, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo's Jacob Knapper, 66, leads the field at the start of Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: KRA Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Marshall scores in bottom of 9th to beat Raymond
June 30, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown