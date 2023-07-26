Photos: Storms roll through the region overnight, causing downed power lines, trees

NEW LONDON — Severe weather brought heavy winds, rain and lightning to the region during the overnight hours and into the early morning on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Parts of New London saw significant tree damage, while some boat lifts on Green Lake near Spicer were flipped and twisted in the shallow waters along the shore.

Wind damage was reported in the communities of New London , Brooten and Belgrade . Belgrade recorded wind gusts of 75 mph, while Brooten received gusts as high as 60 mph, according to a West Central Tribune staff report .

People help clear debris from a front yard next to downed power lines in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Trees sit on top of apartment buildings along 1st Avenue in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Steve Bakke of Open Door Christian Church uses a chainsaw to clear downed trees from the church's Administration Campus yard in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A boat lift sits flipped in the water of Green Lake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight in Spicer. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A downed power pole rests in a homeowner's yard in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Tree debris fills the downtown area of New London as stores sit with no power and remain closed for business on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Leah Lottman with Open Door Christian Church tosses tree branches into a trailer in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Downed tree limbs fill the yard of Open Door Christian Church's Administration Campus in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Deb Spichke of Open Door Christian Church grabs a branch to load into a trailer as workers clean up on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather in New London overnight. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

