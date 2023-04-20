99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota

Karen Aakre passes along Norwegian skinfeller teachings during a two-day course at Milan Village Arts School.

Skinnfeller 041523 001.jpg
People sort through an assortment of sheepskins as they plan out a project to create during a Norwegian skinnfeller class led by Karen Aakre at the Milan Village Arts School in Milan on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:45 AM

MILAN — Countless sheep hides covered a pair of oversized tables in Milan Village Arts School on Saturday, April 15, where students received a two-day crash course on the rare Norwegian craft of skinnfeller.

Students sewed either Norwegian mittens, boots or a hat under the instruction of Karen Aakre. Aakre is one of the only teachers of the art style around, which consists of sewing sheepskins together and decorating them with carved wooden blocks and natural boiled tree bark to leave a variety of designs and imagery.

Aakre helped students through each step of the process, from choosing the right hide to use, to cutting out patterns, sewing and beyond. The class took two full days at the school to hone skills that may one day be passed down to another generation in the household.

Skinnfeller 041523 002.jpg
Marlene Johnson traces a mitten pattern during a Norwegian skinnfeller class led by Karen Aakre at the Milan Village Arts School in Milan on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Skinnfeller 041523 003.jpg
A finished skinnfell blanket sits on display during a Norwegian skinnfeller class led by Karen Aakre at the Milan Village Arts School in Milan on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Skinnfeller 041523 004.jpg
Marcy Brekken, left, listens to advice from instructor Karen Aakre during a Norwegian skinnfeller class at the Milan Village Arts School in Milan on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Skinnfeller 041523 005.jpg
Nissa Sobieski traces a pattern during a Norwegian skinnfeller class led by Karen Aakre at the Milan Village Arts School in Milan on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Skinnfeller 041523 006.jpg
Carved wooden blocks used to transfer designs onto sheep hides wait to be used by participants during a skinnfeller class led by Karen Aakre at the Milan Village Arts School in Milan on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Skinnfeller 041523 007.jpg
Susan Minor, left, asks instructor Karen Aakre a question about cutting out a mittens design during a Norwegian skinnfeller class at the Milan Village Arts School in Milan on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
