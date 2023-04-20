PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota

MILAN
— Countless sheep hides covered a pair of oversized tables in Milan Village Arts School on Saturday, April 15, where students received a two-day crash course on the rare Norwegian craft of skinnfeller.
Students sewed either Norwegian mittens, boots or a hat under the instruction of Karen Aakre. Aakre is one of the only teachers of the art style around, which consists of sewing sheepskins together and decorating them with carved wooden blocks and natural boiled tree bark to leave a variety of designs and imagery.
Aakre helped students through each step of the process, from choosing the right hide to use, to cutting out patterns, sewing and beyond. The class took two full days at the school to hone skills that may one day be passed down to another generation in the household.
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies.
It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies.
It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.