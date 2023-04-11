PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers'

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Budget cuts are needed because enrollment has fallen in Willmar Public Schools during the pandemic. Lower enrollment means less money from the state. Pandemic relief aid helped but it’s expiring.

Congress has experienced a lot of turnover since the last farm bill was passed, and Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach are among the new lawmakers gearing up for their first bill.

Drug enforcement officer treated and released from Avera Granite Falls Hospital. The suspect is in custody in the Yellow Medicine County Jail.

Walter Liggett was beaten up, framed on rape charges and eventually murdered. In part 1 of this two-part report, Tracy Briggs explores the question: What was he writing about?

Falling enrollment has led to the need to reduce the budget for the 2023-24 school year. Enrollment fell at the beginning of the pandemic, rebounded a bit in 2021-22 and has fallen again this year.

The show must go on. "The Andrews Brothers" will take place at the Barn Theatre April 13-15 and 20-22 at 7 p.m., and April 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

James Leroy Sanborn, 86, died after being hospitalized March 3. Sanborn had pleaded guilty in January to one count of possessing child pornography and was scheduled to be sentenced March 31, 2023, but he died before the scheduled hearing.

After owning and operating McMillan's Family Restaurant in Willmar since 2010, Ron and Mary Guetter have sold the restaurant to Aaron Zwagerman.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.

The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.

The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.

Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.

As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.

Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.

Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.

Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.

