PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers'

Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."

The Andrews Brothers 040723 004.jpg
Max Andrews, played by Matt Onnen, performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:11 PM
The Andrews Brothers 040723 005.jpg
Cast members perform a musical number during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Andrews Brothers 040723 006.jpg
Lawrence Andrews, played by Jeffery Caperton, reacts with wide eyes and a frown during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Andrews Brothers 040723 007.jpg
The Andrews brothers welcome Peggy Jones, played by Jennifer Bute, during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Andrews Brothers 040723 008.jpg
Max Andrews, played by Matt Onnen, reads off a clipboard during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Andrews Brothers 040723 009.jpg
Patrick Andrews, at right, played by Jordan Gatewood, performs on stage with Peggy Jones, played by Jennifer Bute, during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Andrews Brothers 040723 010.jpg
The cast of "The Andrews Brothers" performs a number together on stage during a dress rehearsal at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Andrews Brothers 040723 003.jpg
Peggy Jones, center, played by Jennifer Bute, sings and dances during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Andrews Brothers 040723 002.jpg
A very shy Patrick Andrews, played by Jordan Gatewood, hyperventilates into a paper bag during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Andrews Brothers 040723 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
When stars misalign, The Andrews Brothers steal the show at the Barn Theatre
The show must go on. "The Andrews Brothers" will take place at the Barn Theatre April 13-15 and 20-22 at 7 p.m., and April 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.
April 11, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

The Andrews Brothers 040723 001.jpg
Peggy Jones, second from left, played by Jennifer Bute, attempts to catch a smooch on her cheek from Max Andrews, played by Matt Onnen, during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
