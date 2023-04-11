PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers'
Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.
The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The show must go on. "The Andrews Brothers" will take place at the Barn Theatre April 13-15 and 20-22 at 7 p.m., and April 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.
After owning and operating McMillan's Family Restaurant in Willmar since 2010, Ron and Mary Guetter have sold the restaurant to Aaron Zwagerman.
James Leroy Sanborn, 86, died after being hospitalized March 3. Sanborn had pleaded guilty in January to one count of possessing child pornography and was scheduled to be sentenced March 31, 2023, but he died before the scheduled hearing.
The show must go on. "The Andrews Brothers" will take place at the Barn Theatre April 13-15 and 20-22 at 7 p.m., and April 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.
Falling enrollment has led to the need to reduce the budget for the 2023-24 school year. Enrollment fell at the beginning of the pandemic, rebounded a bit in 2021-22 and has fallen again this year.
What led to an alleged 1935 mob hit on a former newspaper editor who clashed with Minnesota's governor?
Walter Liggett was beaten up, framed on rape charges and eventually murdered. In part 1 of this two-part report, Tracy Briggs explores the question: What was he writing about?
Drug enforcement officer treated and released from Avera Granite Falls Hospital. The suspect is in custody in the Yellow Medicine County Jail.
Area funerals scheduled through April 17, 2023
Congress has experienced a lot of turnover since the last farm bill was passed, and Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach are among the new lawmakers gearing up for their first bill.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Budget cuts are needed because enrollment has fallen in Willmar Public Schools during the pandemic. Lower enrollment means less money from the state. Pandemic relief aid helped but it’s expiring.
ADVERTISEMENT