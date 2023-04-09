PHOTOS: The Easter Bunny comes to visit Lake Lillian
It was a happy Saturday morning as many families came to the City Center in Lake Lillian to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt.
LAKE LILLIAN — Plenty of families gathered at the Lake Lillian City Center to participate in an Easter Egg hunt and meet the Easter Bunny the morning of Saturday, April 8.
Originally scheduled to take place at City Park, the event was moved to the City Center due to the amount of snow still on the ground.
Children were able to meet the Easter Bunny and have their photo taken, as well as gather a number of candy-filled eggs hidden throughout the center, as well as sign up for a prizes to be raffled.
Leo Engel, 10, won the jellybean guessing game, guessing the closest to the correct number of jellybeans in a jar.
