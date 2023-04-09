PHOTOS: The Easter Bunny comes to visit Lake Lillian

LAKE LILLIAN — Plenty of families gathered at the Lake Lillian City Center to participate in an Easter Egg hunt and meet the Easter Bunny the morning of Saturday, April 8.

Originally scheduled to take place at City Park, the event was moved to the City Center due to the amount of snow still on the ground.

Kayson Engel, 6, greets the Easter Bunny with a high five at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Kinley Bomstad, 2.5, discovers her treasure as she opens up a plastic Easter egg she found during the Easter egg hunt at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Children were able to meet the Easter Bunny and have their photo taken, as well as gather a number of candy-filled eggs hidden throughout the center, as well as sign up for a prizes to be raffled.

Leo Engel, 10, won the jellybean guessing game, guessing the closest to the correct number of jellybeans in a jar.

Easton Hirman, 3 months, gets his photo taken with the Easter Bunny during his first Easter at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Leo Engel, 10, smiles happily after winning the jar of jellybeans by guessing closest to the correct number of jellybeans in the jar during the Easter event at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Allison Shaw encourages a leery Lydia, 2, to accept a piece of candy from the Easter Bunny during an Easter egg hunt at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Henry Moenkedick, 6, left, and his brother, Waylon, 3, right, happily pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny while their brother, Brantley, 1, is unsure of the whole situation at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune