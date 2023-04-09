50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
PHOTOS: The Easter Bunny comes to visit Lake Lillian

It was a happy Saturday morning as many families came to the City Center in Lake Lillian to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt.

Two young children pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Aidyn Barrientoz, 6, left, and his sister, Aniyiah Barrientoz, 3, were all dressed up and all smiles when they came to meet the Easter Bunny in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 7:33 AM

LAKE LILLIAN — Plenty of families gathered at the Lake Lillian City Center to participate in an Easter Egg hunt and meet the Easter Bunny the morning of Saturday, April 8.

Originally scheduled to take place at City Park, the event was moved to the City Center due to the amount of snow still on the ground.

A young boy greets the Easter Bunny with a high five.
Kayson Engel, 6, greets the Easter Bunny with a high five at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
A young girl opening a plastic Easter egg.
Kinley Bomstad, 2.5, discovers her treasure as she opens up a plastic Easter egg she found during the Easter egg hunt at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Children were able to meet the Easter Bunny and have their photo taken, as well as gather a number of candy-filled eggs hidden throughout the center, as well as sign up for a prizes to be raffled.

Leo Engel, 10, won the jellybean guessing game, guessing the closest to the correct number of jellybeans in a jar.

The Easter Bunny holds a young baby.
Easton Hirman, 3 months, gets his photo taken with the Easter Bunny during his first Easter at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
A smiling boy holds a jar filled with jellybeans.
Leo Engel, 10, smiles happily after winning the jar of jellybeans by guessing closest to the correct number of jellybeans in the jar during the Easter event at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
A mother encourages a young child to accept a piece of candy from the Easter Bunny.
Allison Shaw encourages a leery Lydia, 2, to accept a piece of candy from the Easter Bunny during an Easter egg hunt at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
Three young children pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Henry Moenkedick, 6, left, and his brother, Waylon, 3, right, happily pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny while their brother, Brantley, 1, is unsure of the whole situation at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
A mother stands next to a father holding a young girl while taking a photo of a young boy posing with the Easter Bunny.
Katie Hanna, left, takes a photo of Grayson, 3, with the Easter Bunny while Michael holds one-year-old Quinn, who was adamant about not getting near the Easter Bunny at the City Center in Lake Lillian on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Jennifer Kotila/ West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
