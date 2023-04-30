PHOTOS: The Village Children's Museum celebrates five years

WILLMAR
— Following a two-week period where The Village Children's Museum closed its door to install a new, permanent exhibit, the museum reopened to a huge turnout during a five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.
The new exhibit features a mock ambulance, where children can dress up as doctors, EMS workers and drivers while pretending to transport injured individuals to the hospital. The ambulance was donated by CentraCare, who had EMT workers on site to give a real ambulance tours, and answer any questions children may have about the profession.
It is the first permanent exhibit to be installed at the museum since 2019, when a fire truck was constructed.
