99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: The Village Children's Museum celebrates five years

New ambulance exhibit donated by CentraCare revealed at museum's five-year celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The Village Children's Museum 042823 001.jpg
Daughter Adalyn Damhof, 2, sits patiently for CentraCare EMT father Benjamin Damhof during an ambulance tour at The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 1:11 PM

WILLMAR — Following a two-week period where The Village Children's Museum closed its door to install a new, permanent exhibit, the museum reopened to a huge turnout during a five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.

The new exhibit features a mock ambulance, where children can dress up as doctors, EMS workers and drivers while pretending to transport injured individuals to the hospital. The ambulance was donated by CentraCare, who had EMT workers on site to give a real ambulance tours, and answer any questions children may have about the profession.

It is the first permanent exhibit to be installed at the museum since 2019, when a fire truck was constructed.

The Village Children's Museum 042823 002.jpg
Grace Hatzinger,4, from left, Hailey Stark, 8, and William Stark, 5, work the dashboard controls of the newly-constructed ambulance exhibit during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Village Children's Museum 042823 003.jpg
Lynsey Pierce, who serves as director for The Village Children's Museum, talks to youngsters before unveiling the new CentraCare ambulance exhibit during the museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Village Children's Museum 042823 004.jpg
Noah Hellickson, 8, plays in the foam ball pit during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Waterfowl 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Open waters usher in return of waterfowl to Kandiyohi County
As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.
April 28, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Ridgewater welders unveil K-9 statue to honor law enforcement
Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.
April 26, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Drum circle 041223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Community Center begins hosting weekly drum circles Wednesday evenings
A weekly drum circle on Wednesdays at the Willmar Community Center focuses on community, engagement and a way to decompress while having a little fun.
April 25, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Dads and daughters dance the night away in Willmar
First-ever Daddy Daughter Formal is a smashing success as hundreds register for night of dancing.
April 23, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest
Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.
April 22, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Life Connections 042123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar
Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.
April 21, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Skinnfeller 041523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota
Karen Aakre passes along Norwegian skinfeller teachings during a two-day course at Milan Village Arts School.
April 20, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Area flooding 041523 007.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flooding scenes on April 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota
Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
April 16, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Junk Journal Art Program 041123 002.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Crafters give junk a new lease on life in Willmar Public Library program
Folks learn how to turn junk into journals at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
April 13, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Andrews Brothers 040723 004.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers'
Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."
April 11, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue
Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.
April 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
President Biden Visit 040323 018.jpg
Minnesota
PHOTOS: President Biden visits Minnesota engine plant Monday
The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.
April 03, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
March 30, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Painting 032923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Craft bright with your diamonds
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
March 29, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC climbing wall 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
March 29, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Archers Club Fun Shoot 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
March 27, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
March 26, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Northern Lights 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Mother Nature puts on a late-night light show
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
March 23, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People stroll down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Local
PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
March 20, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Community Game Day helps beat the winter blues in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
February 28, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Edge Spring Show 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Figure skaters show off skills at Diamond Edge Spring Show
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
February 26, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

The Village Children's Museum 042823 005.jpg
Xawa Isack, 8 months, plays during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Village Children's Museum 042823 006.jpg
William Stark, 5, from left, Hailey Stark, 8, and Grace Hatzinger, 4, raise their hands to answer a question during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Village Children's Museum 042823 007.jpg
Children play in the new CentraCare ambulance at The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Village Children's Museum 042823 008.jpg
Hailey Stark, 8, draws a rainbow on a light board during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The Village Children's Museum 042823 009.jpg
Grace Hatzinger, 4, grabs a ball from mother Regina Hatziner while playing during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
construction-ahead.jpg
Local
MnDOT to begin two projects in May to replace, repair bridges in Swift County
MnDOT will begin work on two different projects to replace bridges on Highway 29 and U.S. Highway 12. Both projects are expected to be completed by September.
April 30, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
102821.N.WCT.CoAdminReview
Local
Kandiyohi County Board to hear multiple presentations at Tuesday meeting
The presentations and updates include children's mental health, foster care, adult mental health and protection, the Sheriff's Department, rural health care and Woodland Centers.
April 30, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Sign or symbol no campfire, do not light a fire. No Campfires si
Minnesota
Department of Natural Resources announces burning restrictions in Minnesota beginning May 1
The Minnesota DNR said it will not issue permits for open burning in central Minnesota due to dry conditions.
April 29, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council to consider license and donation acceptance agreement for amphitheater at Robbins Island
Willmar City Council will consider a license and donation acceptance agreement with the Rotary Club of Willmar at its meeting Monday, May 1.
April 29, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 29, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through May 7, 2023
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
FFA band wide.jpg
Business
State FFA band and chorus are the hidden gem of Minnesota State FFA convention
The State FFA Band of over 100 members and State FFA choir of 80 vocalists performed during Minnesota’s State FFA Convention this year.
April 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 29, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
April 29, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
3313901+Missing-Person.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County Sheriff requests help in locating missing Spicer man
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on 40-year-old Jason Dimler's whereabouts to call the dispatch center at 320-215-1260.
April 28, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
southdale.jpg
Local
Repurposing and revitalizing empty mall spaces for civic use brings them closer to creator's original intent
When the first indoor shopping mall opened, creator Victor Gruen envisioned the surrounding area being developed into a more European-style town center. Instead, it grew into something he despised.
April 28, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Highway 23 Groundbreaking 042823 001.jpg
Local
The Minnesota Highway 23 Gaps project enters its second construction season with a celebration
Work will be completed on the north gap, between Paynesville and Richmond this fall. The south gap project, between New London and Paynesville, kicked off with a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday.
April 28, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
car.crash.jpg
Local
Two teens injured after crash involving tractor in Darwin, Minnesota
April 29, 2023 08:21 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 falling in west central Minnesota and across the state
April 28, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of April 21, 2023
April 28, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors swept by Rochester
April 28, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS freshman Taylor VanHeuveln begins her wind-up during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite
April 28, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott