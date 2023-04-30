PHOTOS: The Village Children's Museum celebrates five years

WILLMAR — Following a two-week period where The Village Children's Museum closed its door to install a new, permanent exhibit, the museum reopened to a huge turnout during a five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar.

The new exhibit features a mock ambulance, where children can dress up as doctors, EMS workers and drivers while pretending to transport injured individuals to the hospital. The ambulance was donated by CentraCare, who had EMT workers on site to give a real ambulance tours, and answer any questions children may have about the profession.

It is the first permanent exhibit to be installed at the museum since 2019, when a fire truck was constructed.

Grace Hatzinger,4, from left, Hailey Stark, 8, and William Stark, 5, work the dashboard controls of the newly-constructed ambulance exhibit during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Lynsey Pierce, who serves as director for The Village Children's Museum, talks to youngsters before unveiling the new CentraCare ambulance exhibit during the museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Noah Hellickson, 8, plays in the foam ball pit during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Xawa Isack, 8 months, plays during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

William Stark, 5, from left, Hailey Stark, 8, and Grace Hatzinger, 4, raise their hands to answer a question during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children play in the new CentraCare ambulance at The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Hailey Stark, 8, draws a rainbow on a light board during The Village Children's Museum's five-year anniversary celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune