Photos: Thousands attend final Rockin' Robbins concert of 2023

WILLMAR
— Thousands packed the grass lawn of
Robbins Island Regional Park
in Willmar for the final hoorah of the summer series Tuesday evening as the fourth Rockin' Robbins concert welcomed hometown musical artist Ryan Van Slooten and his band, along with longtime crowd favorite The Fabulous Armadillos.
Van Slooten, who grew up in Willmar and is now based in Minneapolis, opened up to the expansive crowd where he mainly played songs of his recently-released album, "About Time."
Later in the evening, former Willmar Rotary president Dave Lady performed the national anthem, in the style of the Jimi Hendrix performance at Woodstock in 1969, before opening the stage up to The Fabulous Armadillos.
