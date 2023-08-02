Photos: Thousands attend final Rockin' Robbins concert of 2023

WILLMAR — Thousands packed the grass lawn of Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar for the final hoorah of the summer series Tuesday evening as the fourth Rockin' Robbins concert welcomed hometown musical artist Ryan Van Slooten and his band, along with longtime crowd favorite The Fabulous Armadillos.

Van Slooten, who grew up in Willmar and is now based in Minneapolis, opened up to the expansive crowd where he mainly played songs of his recently-released album, "About Time."

Later in the evening, former Willmar Rotary president Dave Lady performed the national anthem, in the style of the Jimi Hendrix performance at Woodstock in 1969, before opening the stage up to The Fabulous Armadillos.

Ryan Van Slooten, left, and Erin Aldridge of the Ryan Van Slooten Band rock out together on stage during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Fans cheer on the Fabulous Armadillos during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Former Willmar Rotary president Dave Lady plays the national anthem, in the style of the Jimi Hendrix performance at Woodstock in 1969, during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A man who wished to not be identified lies in the shade while listening to the Ryan Van Slooten Band perform during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Grandmother Mary Lozano bounces Koda Baker, 1, on her knees as the Fabulous Armadillos perform on stage during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People fill Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar to listen to rock and roll during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Erin Aldridge of the Ryan Van Slooten Band performs during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Ryan Van Slooten Band performs during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune