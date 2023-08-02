Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Photos: Thousands attend final Rockin' Robbins concert of 2023

The summer concert series' grand finale featured the Ryan Van Slooten Band and the Fabulous Armadillos on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Willmar.

Rockin Robbins 080223 001.jpg
Fabulous Armadillos singer Heidi Owens dances on stage during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:33 PM

WILLMAR — Thousands packed the grass lawn of Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar for the final hoorah of the summer series Tuesday evening as the fourth Rockin' Robbins concert welcomed hometown musical artist Ryan Van Slooten and his band, along with longtime crowd favorite The Fabulous Armadillos.

Van Slooten, who grew up in Willmar and is now based in Minneapolis, opened up to the expansive crowd where he mainly played songs of his recently-released album, "About Time."

Later in the evening, former Willmar Rotary president Dave Lady performed the national anthem, in the style of the Jimi Hendrix performance at Woodstock in 1969, before opening the stage up to The Fabulous Armadillos.

Rockin Robbins 080223 002.jpg
Ryan Van Slooten, left, and Erin Aldridge of the Ryan Van Slooten Band rock out together on stage during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 080223 003.jpg
Fans cheer on the Fabulous Armadillos during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 080223 004.jpg
Former Willmar Rotary president Dave Lady plays the national anthem, in the style of the Jimi Hendrix performance at Woodstock in 1969, during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota.
Rockin Robbins 080223 005.jpg
A man who wished to not be identified lies in the shade while listening to the Ryan Van Slooten Band perform during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Rockin Robbins 080223 006.jpg
Grandmother Mary Lozano bounces Koda Baker, 1, on her knees as the Fabulous Armadillos perform on stage during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 080223 007.jpg
People fill Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar to listen to rock and roll during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 080223 008.jpg
Erin Aldridge of the Ryan Van Slooten Band performs during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 080223 009.jpg
The Ryan Van Slooten Band performs during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 080223 010.jpg
Greg "Gary D." Armstrong plays the keys for the Fabulous Armadillos during the final Rockin' Robbins of the summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
IMG_6606.JPG
Minnesota
Siting solar farms a hot topic at Minnesota Farmfest
Land use for green energy such as solar and wind farms is an area where there is a lot of room for discussion, agreed members of a Minnesota rural issues panel at Minnesota Farmfest.
57m ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published Aug. 2, 2023
Art classes and meetings in the area
3h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published Aug. 2, 2023
Museum hours and special events in the next month
5h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Community
Good Neighbors published Aug. 2, 2023
Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.
6h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
2137230+bees.jpg
Minnesota
Applications open for Minnesota pollinator garden reimbursement
Minnesotans with outdoor spaces used for planting can apply to be reimbursed for up to $400 for establishing new pollinator habitats in their yards, the Board of Water and Soil Resources said.
7h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published Aug. 2, 2023
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
7h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artists Wanted published Aug. 2, 2023
Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area
9h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region events calendar published Aug. 2, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
10h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published Aug. 2, 2023
Exhibits on display in the next month
11h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Who's in Bed With The Butler 072823 006.jpg
Local
Photos: Barn Theatre presents 'Who's in Bed with the Butler?'
Performances are scheduled for Aug. 3-5 and 10-12 at 7 p.m., with matinee performances Aug. 6 and 13 at 2 p.m. in downtown Willmar. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.
11h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
