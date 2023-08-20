Photos: Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls is dedicated
The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Redwood Falls, with dignified resting places for veterans, was dedicated after a decade of planning, featuring Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar as speakers, providing burial space for over a century.
REDWOOD FALLS — Men and women gathered as the heat index climbed to 100 degrees Saturday afternoon as the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls joined others in Little Falls, Preston and Duluth following the dedication ceremony.
Hundreds of veterans, their families and members of area posts, units and organizations gathered for the ceremony, which commemorates more than a decade of advocacy and planning for a dignified final resting place for veterans.
Approximately 500 attendees were expected at the event, which featured Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar as guest speakers.
"I want to say thank you to all the partners who made this happen," Walz said. "When you come through these gates ... all of the worries of the world and all of the differences kind of fade away, because you can feel the sense of unity that you know goes into caring for this."
Planning efforts for the fourth state veterans cemetery began back in 2009. The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls utilized a federal grant of $11.2 million received by the state of Minnesota from the National Cemetery Administration for the facility, site and burial infrastructure on 21.7 acres.
The cemetery has 150 pre-placed crypts, 750 in-ground cremains burial areas, 1,080 columbarium niches and 50 standard burial plots. The new site will provide more than 100 years' worth of burial space.
