Photos: Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls is dedicated

The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Redwood Falls, with dignified resting places for veterans, was dedicated after a decade of planning, featuring Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar as speakers, providing burial space for over a century.

Veterans Cemetery 081923 001.jpg
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gives the keynote address during the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 10:07 AM

REDWOOD FALLS — Men and women gathered as the heat index climbed to 100 degrees Saturday afternoon as the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls joined others in Little Falls, Preston and Duluth following the dedication ceremony.

Hundreds of veterans, their families and members of area posts, units and organizations gathered for the ceremony, which commemorates more than a decade of advocacy and planning for a dignified final resting place for veterans.

Veterans Cemetery 081923 002.jpg
Patriot Guard member Dave Jensen, of Redwood Falls, holds an American flag during the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Approximately 500 attendees were expected at the event, which featured Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar as guest speakers.

"I want to say thank you to all the partners who made this happen," Walz said. "When you come through these gates ... all of the worries of the world and all of the differences kind of fade away, because you can feel the sense of unity that you know goes into caring for this."

Veterans Cemetery 081923 003.jpg
Members of the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band perform during the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Planning efforts for the fourth state veterans cemetery began back in 2009. The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls utilized a federal grant of $11.2 million received by the state of Minnesota from the National Cemetery Administration for the facility, site and burial infrastructure on 21.7 acres.

The cemetery has 150 pre-placed crypts, 750 in-ground cremains burial areas, 1,080 columbarium niches and 50 standard burial plots. The new site will provide more than 100 years' worth of burial space.

Veterans Cemetery 081923 004.jpg
Sandy Wersal, of New London American Legion Post 537, center, joins other area posts, units and organizations in the Parade of Flags during the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Veterans Cemetery 081923 005.jpg
United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Veterans Cemetery 081923 006.jpg
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs seal is seen at the entrance of the new Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Redwood Falls on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Veterans Cemetery 081923 007.jpg
Members of the Minnesota Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts the posting of colors during the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
