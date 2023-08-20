Photos: Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls is dedicated

REDWOOD FALLS — Men and women gathered as the heat index climbed to 100 degrees Saturday afternoon as the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls joined others in Little Falls, Preston and Duluth following the dedication ceremony.

Hundreds of veterans, their families and members of area posts, units and organizations gathered for the ceremony, which commemorates more than a decade of advocacy and planning for a dignified final resting place for veterans.

Patriot Guard member Dave Jensen, of Redwood Falls, holds an American flag during the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Approximately 500 attendees were expected at the event, which featured Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar as guest speakers.

"I want to say thank you to all the partners who made this happen," Walz said. "When you come through these gates ... all of the worries of the world and all of the differences kind of fade away, because you can feel the sense of unity that you know goes into caring for this."

Members of the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band perform during the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Planning efforts for the fourth state veterans cemetery began back in 2009. The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls utilized a federal grant of $11.2 million received by the state of Minnesota from the National Cemetery Administration for the facility, site and burial infrastructure on 21.7 acres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cemetery has 150 pre-placed crypts, 750 in-ground cremains burial areas, 1,080 columbarium niches and 50 standard burial plots. The new site will provide more than 100 years' worth of burial space.

Sandy Wersal, of New London American Legion Post 537, center, joins other area posts, units and organizations in the Parade of Flags during the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs seal is seen at the entrance of the new Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Redwood Falls on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune