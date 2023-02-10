PHOTOS: VP Harris visits New Flyer of St. Cloud
Vice President Kamala Harris tours electric bus manufacturing facility, meets with union members during St. Cloud visit Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.
The Holdingford Huskers compete in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Minnewaska Lakers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
For the first time, Sterling Manor in Willmar held a Valentine's Day High Tea event on Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the holiday.
Since its inception in 2011, Glacial Ridge Curling's Adaptive Program continues to help those with cognitive or physical challenges learn the sport in an accepting environment.
Various barbershop quartets and students from around the region gathered in Willmar on Saturday to rehearse and perform during annual festival.
Photos from a "Wait Until Dark" dress rehearsal at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Single-digit temperatures couldn't deter the masses from voluntarily jumping into a frozen lake Saturday in the name of fundraising for Special Olympics at the annual Spicer WinterFest.
West central Minnesota residents woke to a winter wonderland outside Tuesday morning as blue skies and a layer of hoarfrost coated the countryside.
“We just want them to know that that bill is going to be dead on arrival because we believe that we need to see some tax cuts tied to that,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson told reporters Monday.
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday. Both vehicles were driving south on Minnesota Highway 23 when one of the vehicles spun out before they collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Area funerals scheduled through March 11, 2023
But government can't allow perfection to be the enemy of the good. Minnesotans should be able to keep the lights on and the refrigerator full as they care for their loved ones.
Minnesota Gov. Walz announces temporary transfer of power on Monday when he undergoes elective procedure
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz will temporarily transfer power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan while he is under general anesthesia.
Exclusive
Doctors and family members seize opportunities to find treatment for Alejandro Carrasco, 5, who is being treated at Mayo Clinic.
Xcel Energy presents proposed power line routes from Lyon County to Sherco power plant near Becker, Minnesota
Open house offered residents and landowners an early look at the routes being considered for a high-voltage power line project
"Nature's Crossroads" delves into the ways Minnesota's culture and politics have played out with respect to our natural landscapes.
The Granite City Radio Theatre radio variety show is halfway through its 11th season of bringing music, comedy and radio drama to the airwaves around St. Cloud.
