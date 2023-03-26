99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show

Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.

West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Singers with Sound Image perform during the West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 2:41 PM

WILLMAR — The walls of the Willmar Education and Arts Center echoed with song Saturday evening as the West Central Connection Chorus held its annual Spring Show before a full crowd of friends, family and music lovers. This year's theme was "Our Favorites," where they sang favorites from the past five years.

The performance featured the West Central Connection Chorus, along with Sound Image, Kordal Kombat and Coulee Classic.

West Central Connection Chorus 032523 002.jpg
Members of the West Central Connection Chorus entertain the large audience of supporters during the Spring Show at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 003.jpg
Members of the audience applaud singers with the West Central Connection Chorus during the Spring Show at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 004.jpg
The West Central Connection Chorus performs during the Spring Show at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Northern Lights 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Mother Nature puts on a late-night light show
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
March 23, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People stroll down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Local
PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
March 20, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Community Game Day helps beat the winter blues in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
February 28, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Edge Spring Show 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Figure skaters show off skills at Diamond Edge Spring Show
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
February 26, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ECFE at the library 022323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Children gather for a morning of educational fun at Willmar Public Library
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
February 24, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Blizzard 022323 006.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Blizzard inundates the region with heavy wind, snow
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ROCORI state dance 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sauk Rapids State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell State Dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME state dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in jazz division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St Cloud Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
February 17, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Five west central Minnesota schools competing in Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.
February 17, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

West Central Connection Chorus 032523 005.jpg
Todd Mattison, of Sound Image, sings tenor during a performance at the West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 006.jpg
Master of Ceremonies John Dean, at left, introduces the next song during the West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
021823.UMNExtension.Wasps.Thread-waisted-wasp.jpg
News
Wasps are a gardener's friend
Wasps’ fuzzier relatives, bees, often get credit for all pollination. Studies have shown that wasps are also good pollinators, and in some cases even step up and pollinate plants when bees are absent.
March 25, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Marissa Schuh, Extension educator, horticulture IPM
WCT.STOCK.Handcuffs.jpg
Local
Litchfield, Minnesota, home visit with 56-year-old parolee leads to arrest on first-degree drug charges
A 56-year-old parolee was arrested and is in the Meeker County Jail after CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force agents assisted the Minnesota Department of Corrections with a home visit in Litchfield Friday.
March 25, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.ReaderNews.001.jpg
Community
Reader News: ACGC students share stories of Minnesota historical figures
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sixth-graders presented a living wax museum on prominent historical figures in Minnesota on March 16.
March 25, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Dougherty-Rosengren
Jammie Neimeyer devoted more than a year to learning the stories of 44 different African American men and women to learn the challenges they overcame and the contributions they made. They are celebrated by the portraits she created of each.
Local
An artist's quest to discover her heritage as a Black woman on display in Granite Falls
Jammie Niemeyer grew up with no connection to her African American heritage. At age 44, she delved into the stories of 44 African Americans — and discovered herself.
March 25, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 25, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through April 2, 2023
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 25, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
March 25, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota COVID-19 cases increased slightly in most recent state report
New confirmed cases of COVID-19 fell statewide in the most recent state update, and more than 40 new deaths were reported. On average, 375 new cases and six deaths occur each day.
March 24, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
030723.N.WCT.UpperSiouxPark.02
Local
Bill to transfer state park land to Upper Sioux Community clears two Minnesota Senate committees
The Minnesota Senate Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee moved the bill to transfer state park land to the Upper Sioux Community along to the Transportation Committee for further consideration on a split vote.
March 24, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Alleged theft of $100,000 from a township and a Sunburg, Minnesota, church leads to charges against sisters
Debra Kaye Hamborg, 60, of Sunburg, is charged in Kandiyohi County District Court for allegedly embezzling funds from Sunburg Free Lutheran Church and Norway Lake Township, totaling nearly $100,000 over five years. Her sister Annette Marie Dingmann, 59, of Benson, is charged with theft for accepting more than $18,000 in allegedly stolen funds.
March 24, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
01 Belgrade Fire.032323
Local
Rural Belgrade, Minnesota, machine shed fire leaves more than $200,000 in property damage
A machine shed fire reported Thursday, March 23, in Burbank Township resulted in an estimated $220,000 loss, according to a news release from New London Fire Chief Anthony Rupp.
March 24, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of March 17-23, 2023
March 24, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Paul Larson 032223 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Citizen science starts at home
March 24, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 24, 2023
March 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report