PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show

WILLMAR — The walls of the Willmar Education and Arts Center echoed with song Saturday evening as the West Central Connection Chorus held its annual Spring Show before a full crowd of friends, family and music lovers. This year's theme was "Our Favorites," where they sang favorites from the past five years.

The performance featured the West Central Connection Chorus, along with Sound Image, Kordal Kombat and Coulee Classic.

