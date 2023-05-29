99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: West central Minnesota communities pay respects to the fallen on Memorial Day

More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Memorial Day 052923 001.jpg
Members of the Peter Leuze American Legion Post 420 and American Legion Auxiliary lead the Memorial Day parade into Fairview Cemetery in Raymond prior to holding a brief ceremony bright and early on Monday, May 29, 2023, in observance of Memorial Day.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:59 PM

RAYMOND — Community members lined the streets of Raymond as the early morning sun warmed the surrounding trees while veterans marched through town en route to Fairview Cemetery for their first of two Memorial Day gatherings on Monday, May 29.

Just as in the small rural community of Raymond, much of west central Minnesota gathered in their own respective communities as they payed tribute to defenders of freedom.

More than 20 ceremonies took place in the region surrounding Willmar throughout the morning hours on Monday, as veterans, families and friends honored those who lost their lives while serving in the United States armed forces.

Memorial Day 052923 002.jpg
Former Army National Guard Brig. Gen., chaplain and former member of the Minnesota Senate Dean Johnson gives a speech during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 003.jpg
Boy Scout Mario Ochoa, 13, places wreathes on crosses as the roll call of deceased veterans is read during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza outside the Yellow Medicine County Courthouse in Granite Falls.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 004.jpg
Guest speaker retired Lt. Col. Joe Errington gives his remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza in Granite Falls.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 005.jpg
Veterans in the crowd salute the flags during the presentation of the colors at Granite Falls' Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza outside the Yellow Medicine County Courthouse.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 006.jpg
Yellow Medicine East High School students perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Granite Falls. The ceremony was conducted at the Veterans Plaza, outside the Yellow Medicine County Courthouse.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 007.jpg
Peter Leuze American Legion Post 420 auxiliary president Shirley Schueler holds an American flag above her head during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
May 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
DREAM graduation 052723 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: DREAM Technical Academy holds commencement ceremony in Willmar
Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.
May 28, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Memorial Day Flags 052623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Dozens of veterans, volunteers ready Willmar for Memorial Day
Veterans and community members come together to place American flags on veteran graves, raise 100 flags at memorial the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023.
May 26, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Supermileage Car 052523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar students win supermileage car challenge
Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.
May 25, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Fox kits 052323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Fantastic foxes sun themselves near western Minnesota den
Red fox kits are visible from a home den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
May 25, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
May 24, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Syttende Mai 052023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Milan celebrates 17th annual 'A Taste of Syttende Mai'
Norwegian celebration fills Milan's downtown streets as residents celebrate their heritage Saturday, May 20, 2023.
May 21, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Magic Show 051923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters explore the impossible at Willmar magic show
Twin Cities magician Justin Alan brings, laughs, curiosity and fun to Willmar during his magic show at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
May 20, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spring in Bloom 051723 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flowers, trees and green grass make a resurgence in west central Minnesota after sunny skies
Area trees, foliage burst back to life as temperatures and long, sunny days mark their return this spring season.
May 18, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Fishing Opening Day 051323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Rain doesn't deter dedicated anglers for opening day
Fishing season for popular fish including walleye, bass and northern pike kicks off over the weekend.
May 13, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS prom 050623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out to watch NLS prom grand march
Proud parents, family and friends fill sidewalks and theatre to watch students in prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
May 06, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Prom brings a night under the prairie stars for Willmar students
Willmar Senior High School hosted grand march and prom festivities on Friday, May 5, 2023.
May 05, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Staff Prom 050423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Senior High School staff light up the hallways for staff prom
On May 4, 2023, the day before this year's Willmar Senior High School prom, school staff dress up for staff prom.
May 04, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bike To School Day 050323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar students take part in Bike & Roll to School Day
Children bike, roll and ride scooters to school during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
May 04, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Healthy Kids Day 042923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Healthy Kids Day returns to Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA
Vendors, games and a color run for kiddos highlight annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Willmar.
May 02, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Village Children's Museum 042823 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Village Children's Museum celebrates five years
New ambulance exhibit donated by CentraCare revealed at museum's five-year celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023.
April 30, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Waterfowl 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Open waters usher in return of waterfowl to Kandiyohi County
As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.
April 28, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Ridgewater welders unveil K-9 statue to honor law enforcement
Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.
April 26, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Drum circle 041223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Community Center begins hosting weekly drum circles Wednesday evenings
A weekly drum circle on Wednesdays at the Willmar Community Center focuses on community, engagement and a way to decompress while having a little fun.
April 25, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Dads and daughters dance the night away in Willmar
First-ever Daddy Daughter Formal is a smashing success as hundreds register for night of dancing.
April 23, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest
Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.
April 22, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Life Connections 042123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar
Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.
April 21, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Skinnfeller 041523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota
Karen Aakre passes along Norwegian skinfeller teachings during a two-day course at Milan Village Arts School.
April 20, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Area flooding 041523 007.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flooding scenes on April 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota
Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
April 16, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Junk Journal Art Program 041123 002.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Crafters give junk a new lease on life in Willmar Public Library program
Folks learn how to turn junk into journals at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
April 13, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Andrews Brothers 040723 004.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers'
Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."
April 11, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue
Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.
April 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
President Biden Visit 040323 018.jpg
Minnesota
PHOTOS: President Biden visits Minnesota engine plant Monday
The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.
April 03, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
March 30, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Painting 032923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Craft bright with your diamonds
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
March 29, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Memorial Day 052923 008.jpg
Members of the GEMS Girls' Club march with American flags in hand while taking part in the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 009.jpg
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3871 sit in a row while taking part in a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza in Granite Falls.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 010.jpg
Members of Peter Leuze American Legion Post 420 ride into Fairview Cemetery during a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Raymond.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

ADVERTISEMENT

Memorial Day 052923 011.jpg
Children listen to a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 012.jpg
Students with the MACCRAY High School band perform during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 013.jpg
VFW Post 3871 chaplain Verlyn Kling gives the opening prayer during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza outside the Yellow Medicine County Courthouse in Granite Falls.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 014.jpg
An American flag blows in the wind during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza in Granite Falls.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Memorial Day 052923 015.jpg
State Rep. Dean Urdahl speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Sunset Cemetery in Montevideo.
Debi Shelstad / West Central Tribune
Related:
Beaude Schultz, 7, from left, and Jasper Halverson, 7, react to water pouring on their heads while attempting to beat the heat as temperatures hit 90 degrees at the splash pad located at Rice Park in Willmar on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Local
Willmar's aquatics features are ready for cool summer fun
From the pools and slides of the Dorothy Olson Aquatic Center to a splash pad in a city park to a sandy beach, Willmar offers lots of ways to stay cool in the summer.
May 29, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The Prairie Winds Summer Band performs before an audience at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, during Willmar Fest.
Local
Live music fills the air in communities throughout west central Minnesota
There are several opportunities to hear live music under the summer sky across the region.
May 29, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Pat Kochlin of Jordan, Minnesota casts his line out into the Middle Fork Crow River from a riverside dock as the sun sets near Spicer on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Local
Kandiyohi County offers anglers a wide range of choices when it comes to casting a line
There are more than 25 fishing lakes in the county, most north of U.S. Highway 12.
May 29, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Rachel Skretvedt stands at the entrance of the Robbins Island Destination Playground at Robbins Island Regional Park on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Local
Robbins Island Regional Park is the diamond of Willmar’s park system
At Robbins Island Regional Park, visitors will have the opportunity to use several new park shelters while enjoying other upgrades the city of Willmar has made over the last several years.
May 29, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A cyclinst bikes along a pathway at Robbins Island Regional Park during sunset in Willmar on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Local
Take a leisurely ride, or perhaps compete in a race, along one of west central Minnesota's many bike trails
Bicycling is a low-cost way to meet up and exercise at the same time. With trails available throughout west central Minnesota, and several biking events slated for June through August, you can take a ride in your neighborhood, join a group or raise money for a cause.
May 29, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
061711-HBB 045.jpg
Local
Steer away from crowds and travel the Boundary Waters of Southern Minnesota
Several area waterways offer an alternative way to travel without the hassle of crowds and highways.
May 29, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A family stands in a field with cows in the background.
Business
This central Minnesota dairy herd makes an annual moove to summer grazing grounds
And this fall they will make the 5-mile trip back to the winter barn. It’s not known that any other dairy in the state does it like this.
May 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Camping 1.JPG
Local
Whether you're into camping or glamping, there's plenty of choice locations in west central Minnesota
Private parks, county and state parks in the region offer a variety of options for the perfect summer camping experience.
May 28, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A young girl tosses candy to children waiting patiently on the sidewalk of North Armstrong Avenue during the Watercade parade in downtown Litchfield on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
West central Minnesota communities celebrate their cities in style
Visitors come by the dozens to celebrate summer with food, laughter and parades throughout the region.
May 28, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
dirt-bike-accident-image.jpg
Local
New London, Minnesota, man suffers serious injuries in motor bike crash
A 47-year-old man injured in a crash has not been identified publicly and was transported by Life Link Air Ambulance to a hospital that was unnamed in the news release.
May 28, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
EP Crash
Local
14-year-old boy injured in ATV crash near Alexandria Sunday
May 29, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Copy of 070212.OrdwayPrairie.01.jpg
Local
Take the scenic route when traveling through west central Minnesota this summer
May 28, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
crash.png
Local
Litchfield man seriously injured and 2-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in central Minnesota crash
May 28, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall
May 29, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CMCS vs. DB, 052723.002.jpg
Prep
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks
May 29, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints reach 3A semifinals after wild win
May 29, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.015.jpg
Prep
Track and field: NLS Wildcat is having a season to remember
May 26, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne