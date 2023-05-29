PHOTOS: West central Minnesota communities pay respects to the fallen on Memorial Day

RAYMOND — Community members lined the streets of Raymond as the early morning sun warmed the surrounding trees while veterans marched through town en route to Fairview Cemetery for their first of two Memorial Day gatherings on Monday, May 29.

Just as in the small rural community of Raymond, much of west central Minnesota gathered in their own respective communities as they payed tribute to defenders of freedom.

More than 20 ceremonies took place in the region surrounding Willmar throughout the morning hours on Monday, as veterans, families and friends honored those who lost their lives while serving in the United States armed forces.

Former Army National Guard Brig. Gen., chaplain and former member of the Minnesota Senate Dean Johnson gives a speech during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Boy Scout Mario Ochoa, 13, places wreathes on crosses as the roll call of deceased veterans is read during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza outside the Yellow Medicine County Courthouse in Granite Falls. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Guest speaker retired Lt. Col. Joe Errington gives his remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza in Granite Falls. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Veterans in the crowd salute the flags during the presentation of the colors at Granite Falls' Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza outside the Yellow Medicine County Courthouse. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Yellow Medicine East High School students perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Granite Falls. The ceremony was conducted at the Veterans Plaza, outside the Yellow Medicine County Courthouse. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Peter Leuze American Legion Post 420 auxiliary president Shirley Schueler holds an American flag above her head during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Members of the GEMS Girls' Club march with American flags in hand while taking part in the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3871 sit in a row while taking part in a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza in Granite Falls. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Members of Peter Leuze American Legion Post 420 ride into Fairview Cemetery during a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Raymond. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children listen to a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Students with the MACCRAY High School band perform during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

VFW Post 3871 chaplain Verlyn Kling gives the opening prayer during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza outside the Yellow Medicine County Courthouse in Granite Falls. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

An American flag blows in the wind during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Veterans Plaza in Granite Falls. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune