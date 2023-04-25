PHOTOS: Willmar Community Center begins hosting weekly drum circles Wednesday evenings

WILLMAR — John Salgado Maldonado's smile and spirit can be a bit contagious. Put the man in a room with people, and he immediately lights up with a smile, with those surrounding him quickly following suit.

He and Nicole Konz started Purpose Artisans as a vessel to promote community projects through the arts.

Whether that be arts, crafts, dancing or gathering in a friendly drum circle, the pair are starting to gain traction as they build upon the projects they believe in.

Earlier this month, they began holding drum circle gatherings at the Willmar Community Center. The group meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. for an hour of laughs, learning and practicing various songs and beats. Attendees had their choice between shakers, a number of djembes both big and small, and a slew of additional percussion instruments to try out.

The next drum circle gathering is on the Willmar Community Center activities calendar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

Chris Drevlow focuses on keeping the beat while playing a djembe at a drum circle at the Willmar Community Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Chris Drevlow, from left, Amy Courneya and Luke Courneya participate in the drum circle at the Willmar Community Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune