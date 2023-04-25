99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: Willmar Community Center begins hosting weekly drum circles Wednesday evenings

A weekly drum circle on Wednesdays at the Willmar Community Center focuses on community, engagement and a way to decompress while having a little fun.

Drum circle 041223 001.jpg
Kyan Arnhold, 5, hugs Nicole Konz of Purpose Artisans as folks gather for a weekly drum circle at the Willmar Community Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:12 AM

WILLMAR — John Salgado Maldonado's smile and spirit can be a bit contagious. Put the man in a room with people, and he immediately lights up with a smile, with those surrounding him quickly following suit.

He and Nicole Konz started Purpose Artisans as a vessel to promote community projects through the arts.

Whether that be arts, crafts, dancing or gathering in a friendly drum circle, the pair are starting to gain traction as they build upon the projects they believe in.

Earlier this month, they began holding drum circle gatherings at the Willmar Community Center. The group meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. for an hour of laughs, learning and practicing various songs and beats. Attendees had their choice between shakers, a number of djembes both big and small, and a slew of additional percussion instruments to try out.

The next drum circle gathering is on the Willmar Community Center activities calendar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drum circle 041223 003.jpg
Chris Drevlow focuses on keeping the beat while playing a djembe at a drum circle at the Willmar Community Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Dads and daughters dance the night away in Willmar
First-ever Daddy Daughter Formal is a smashing success as hundreds register for night of dancing.
April 23, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest
Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.
April 22, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Life Connections 042123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar
Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.
April 21, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Skinnfeller 041523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota
Karen Aakre passes along Norwegian skinfeller teachings during a two-day course at Milan Village Arts School.
April 20, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Area flooding 041523 007.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flooding scenes on April 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota
Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
April 16, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Junk Journal Art Program 041123 002.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Crafters give junk a new lease on life in Willmar Public Library program
Folks learn how to turn junk into journals at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
April 13, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Andrews Brothers 040723 004.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers'
Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."
April 11, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue
Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.
April 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
President Biden Visit 040323 018.jpg
Minnesota
PHOTOS: President Biden visits Minnesota engine plant Monday
The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.
April 03, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
March 30, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Painting 032923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Craft bright with your diamonds
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
March 29, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC climbing wall 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
March 29, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Archers Club Fun Shoot 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
March 27, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
March 26, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Northern Lights 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Mother Nature puts on a late-night light show
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
March 23, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People stroll down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Local
PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
March 20, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Community Game Day helps beat the winter blues in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
February 28, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Edge Spring Show 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Figure skaters show off skills at Diamond Edge Spring Show
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
February 26, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ECFE at the library 022323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Children gather for a morning of educational fun at Willmar Public Library
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
February 24, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Blizzard 022323 006.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Blizzard inundates the region with heavy wind, snow
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Drum circle 041223 004.jpg
Chris Drevlow, from left, Amy Courneya and Luke Courneya participate in the drum circle at the Willmar Community Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Drum circle 041223 002.jpg
John Salgado Maldonado smiles while talking with attendees during a drum circle at the Willmar Community Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 25, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through May 1, 2023
April 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 25, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
April 25, 2023 04:52 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar Girls Golf Invitational 042423.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Girls Golf Invitational, Monday, April 24, 2023
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
April 24, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Cannabis plant
Minnesota
Minnesota House set to approve legal cannabis; Senate vote scheduled Friday
“I do expect this is the year we get the job done,” said bill sponsor Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids.
April 24, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Runnings Storefront.jpg
Local
Minnesota-based Runnings to purchase R.P. Home and Harvest
Upon completion of the acquisition R.P. Home & Harvest, Runnings’ footprint will expand to 80 locations, serving customers in 12 states from New York to Montana.
April 24, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 24, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through April 29, 2023
April 24, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A John Deere tractor and planter roll through a dry field
Business
Planting progress lags in much of the upper Midwest, but tractors are starting to roll
Farming is on track nationally, but in the upper Midwest, progress has been slow. Iowa farmers are ahead, but planting has been slow in South Dakota and Minnesota and nonexistent in North Dakota.
April 24, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 24, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
April 24, 2023 05:07 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Photos of the John and Cathy Bristle house fire placed on the gofundme account page to assist them. They lost all of their possessions in the April 18 fire west of Maynard.
Local
Accounts set up to help Maynard, Minnesota, couple who lost home and possessions in fire
John and Cathy Bristle fled their home safely as a fire quickly engulfed it on the night of April 18
April 23, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie's at-bat is shown on the Target Field scoreboard during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Alexandria baseball at Target Field Saturday, April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
StearnsCo.Paynesville.Crash.042123
Local
Paynesville, Minnesota, driver suffers minor injuries Friday after vehicle rolls, strikes fence
April 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 017.jpg
Local
Nearly 4,500 pay respects to fallen Pope County sheriff's deputy and procession draws hundreds more
April 22, 2023 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Mindy Greiling at Willmar Community Center April 15 2023.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Mindy Greiling, former state legislator, shares story of son's mental health struggles during talk in Willmar
April 22, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
NLS junior Luke Knudsen, left, tags out Annandale's Nathan Green during a stolen base attempt in a Wright County Conference game on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats net a narrow win over Annandale
April 24, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons 3-0 at home quad
April 24, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska Laker girls win at home
April 24, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown