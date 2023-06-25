PHOTOS: Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade marches through downtown

WILLMAR — Close to a hundred entries marched in the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday morning as rain cleared up just in time.

The parade was once again a signature event of Willmar's annual summer festival.

Willmar Fests is the combination of four festivals rolled into one: International Fest which honors Willmar's sister city of Frameries, Belgium; Aqua Fest featuring water events; Frameries Fest which is a fine arts celebration; and Kaffee Fests, honoring the coffee tradition of the area's Scandinavian heritage.

The color guard kicks off the start of the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Members of the Willmar Just for Kix dance studio perform a pom-pom routine during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Wyatt Schlieman, 3, snatches up a piece of candy durning the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar Fests queen candidates wave to the crowd during the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals Lleyten Rein, left, and Aqua Princess Leah Smith wave to the crowd at the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. They are among the Willmar Fests royalty crowned one year ago to serve as ambassadors of the event for 2023. The new Queen of Festivals, International Princess and Aqua Princess for the coming year were crowned later Saturday. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar Fests Grand Marshal Gary Manzer, left, and his wife Lori help lead the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Kadar Muhumed hands out bottles of water on behalf of the Willmar Parks and Recreation Department during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Lauren Hunt, front, and the Willmar Cardette dance team perform during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

After chanting "candy" to the passing floats, a group of kids get their wish during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The KMS Marching Saints from the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Schools perform during Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar City Council member Carl Shuldes tosses candy to the crowd at the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Live music was performed from the Fladeboe Auctions/Green Lake Bible Camp float during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune