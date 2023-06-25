Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade marches through downtown

Morning thunderstorms cleared up just in time for the parade to kick off a Saturday chock full of events.

A cart drives by giving high-fives to people watching the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade participants on a cart drive by and give high-fives to people watching on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:20 AM

WILLMAR — Close to a hundred entries marched in the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday morning as rain cleared up just in time.

The parade was once again a signature event of Willmar's annual summer festival.

Willmar Fests is the combination of four festivals rolled into one: International Fest which honors Willmar's sister city of Frameries, Belgium; Aqua Fest featuring water events; Frameries Fest which is a fine arts celebration; and Kaffee Fests, honoring the coffee tradition of the area's Scandinavian heritage.

The color guard kicks off the start of the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
The color guard kicks off the start of the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Members of the Willmar Just for Kix dance studio perform a pom-pom routine during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Members of the Willmar Just for Kix dance studio perform a pom-pom routine during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Wyatt Schlieman, 3, snatches up a piece of candy durning the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Wyatt Schlieman, 3, snatches up a piece of candy durning the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Queen candidates wave to the crowd during the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Willmar Fests queen candidates wave to the crowd during the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals Lleyten Rein, left, and Aqua Princess Leah Smith wave to the crowd at the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals Lleyten Rein, left, and Aqua Princess Leah Smith wave to the crowd at the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar. They are among the Willmar Fests royalty crowned one year ago to serve as ambassadors of the event for 2023. The new Queen of Festivals, International Princess and Aqua Princess for the coming year were crowned later Saturday.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar Fests Grand Marshal Gary Manzer, left, and his wife Lori help lead the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Willmar Fests Grand Marshal Gary Manzer, left, and his wife Lori help lead the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Kadar Muhumed hands out bottles of water for Willmar Parks and Rec during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Kadar Muhumed hands out bottles of water on behalf of the Willmar Parks and Recreation Department during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Willmar vs. Litchfield, 062123.001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar VFW Post 1639 vs. Litchfield VFW Post 2818, Wednesday, June 21, 2023
June 21, 2023 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061823.001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Stingers vs. Mankato MoonDogs, Sunday, June 18, 2023
Willmar earns a 5-3 victory to split two-game series with Mankato
June 18, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE senior Casey Lenarz is waved home by Jaguars head coach Ben Klaphake during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Sports
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball semifinals BBE vs. Fosston, Wednesday, June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA State Golf at Ridges at Sand Creek
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
June 14, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
June 14, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
June 14, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl smirks after talking to pitcher Bryce Sneller prior to the start of a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball quarterfinals YME vs New Ulm Cathedral, Tuesday June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers reaches the finish line of the girls 4x400-meter relay at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field championships, Saturday, June 10, 2023
June 11, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
June 10, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Emma Madison crosses the finish line in the girls 4x100 relay during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Sports
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field prelims Friday, June 9, 2023
June 09, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is congratulated by the Sting's coaches after getting the game-winning hit during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. RTR Knights Section 3A baseball championship June 8, 2023
June 08, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Benson/KMS Braves vs. Foley, Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
June 06, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
June 05, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
June 03, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
May 30, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
May 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats' 'Last Chance Meet,' Thursday, May 25, 2023
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
May 25, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
May 24, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
May 23, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Mallory Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats cheer from the bench during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Paynesville Bulldogs softball Thursday, May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.011.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
May 16, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.011.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
May 15, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.010.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Litchfield Blues vs. Dassel-Cokato, Sunday, May 14, 2023
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
May 14, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023
Brainerd sweeps Cardinals boys tennis
May 11, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Sports
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
May 08, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Kaitlyn Palmer, 15, takes a swing at a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Sports
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Litchfield Dragons softball Monday, May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Lauren Hunt, front, and the Willmar Cardette dance team perform during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Lauren Hunt, front, and the Willmar Cardette dance team perform during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
After chanting "Candy" to the passing floats, a group of kids get their wish during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
After chanting "candy" to the passing floats, a group of kids get their wish during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
The KMS Marching Saints perform during Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
The KMS Marching Saints from the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Schools perform during Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar City Council member Carl Shuldes tosses candy to the crowd at the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Willmar City Council member Carl Shuldes tosses candy to the crowd at the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Live music was performed from the Fladeboe Auctions/Green Lake Bible Camp float during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Live music was performed from the Fladeboe Auctions/Green Lake Bible Camp float during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Sparky the Fire Dog waves to the crowd from the Willmar Fire Department engine number 9 during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Sparky the Fire Dog waves to the crowd from Willmar Fire Department Engine No. 9 during the Willmar Fests Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in downtown Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
Yellow Medicine River
Local
DNR to host sessions Thursday, June 29, on state park land transfer to Upper Sioux Community
June 24, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Farmers joined for tractorcades to protest low commodity prices in the 1980's. Tractors line the streets for a tractorcade in Willmar.
Members Only
Local
Historian gathering stories of west central Minnesota leadership in Farm Crisis protests in 1980s
June 24, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
061523.N.RPB.AbortionWF - Map (1)-1.png
Members Only
Minnesota
'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade
June 24, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, 9, tosses the ball during a Section 2AAAA quarterfinal game against Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune notebook: Cards have a tough schedule
June 23, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown