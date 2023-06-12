PHOTOS: Willmar Fishing Day welcomes children of all backgrounds

WILLMAR — Giggles erupted as Mickey Walsh, 5, held a fish in his hands before quickly releasing it back into the small kiddie pool filled with just over a foot of water Saturday at Robbins Island Regional Park.

It was chaotic. Water splashed around as children got up-close views of fish they had likely never seen before as the very first Willmar Fishing Day took place Saturday.

For Dan Ruiter, who serves as an information officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the event is similar to the department's June 9-11 Take a Kid Fishing Weekend, a promotion that lets Minnesota residents fish without a license if they take children 15 or younger along. That event has been going on for years.

Fadumo Ibrahim, 3, from left, Mickey Walsh, 5, Omar Ibrahim, 7, and Amina Ibrahim, 6, play with fish found in area waters in a small pool during Willmar Fishing Day at Robbins Island on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Willmar Fishing Day event served as a way to share the Minnesota heritage of the sport of fishing with people from all backgrounds in the community.

"It's important for everyone to feel welcome in the outdoors, especially as we see an increasingly diverse population in Minnesota," he said.

Dave Coahran, who works as the area fisheries supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in Spicer, said through the efforts of the city of Willmar and the city's Parks and Recreation Department, folks who live here have enhanced fishing opportunities and diverse fish populations in their own backyards.

Enzo Gutierrez, 12, looks at a diagram teaching how to tie various fishing knots while practicing with rope and an oversized hook during Willmar Fishing Day at Robbins Island on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Foot Lake, which is where the event took place, is "the perfect shore fishing lake with access to town," Ruiter said.

Youngsters were able to take pontoon boat rides, fish, play an array of games and activities and even potentially try fish for the first time.

Coahran said he was pleased to see folks come out for the day, and hopes to grow the event in the future.

The event was made possible through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Little Crow Anglers, Let's Go Fishing and the African Development Center in Willmar.

Mickey Walsh, 5, picks up a fish from a small pool to get a closer look during Willmar Fishing Day at Robbins Island on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Fishing rods wait to be used by youngsters during Willmar Fishing Day at Robbins Island on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Amina Ibrahim, 6, picks up a rock bass while playing with fish at Willmar Fishing Day at Robbins Island on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Lily Ostroot, 7, waits for a bite while fishing along Foot Lake during Willmar Fishing Day at Robbins Island on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Kash Tarver, 5, picks up a fish to get a better look at it during Willmar Fishing Day at Robbins Island on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune