PHOTOS: Willmar Senior High School staff light up the hallways for staff prom

WILLMAR
— Hundreds of students lined the hallway adjacent to the Willmar Senior High commons area, eager to cheer on their teachers and support staff before the start of school on Thursday, May 4, as they walked the halls in flashy dresses and dapper suits during the annual staff prom.
This year's king was agriculture teacher Mesay Doyamo, who escorted queen and science teacher Amanda Sellner through the sea of students and staff while donning their flashy crown and tiara headwear. Grand marshals this year included Willmar Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holm and cultural liaison Michelle Vazquez.
This year's Grand March for Willmar Senior High School students will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the main entrance of the high school on Friday, May 5.
MORE BY MACY MOORE
