Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: Willmar Senior High School staff light up the hallways for staff prom

On May 4, 2023, the day before this year's Willmar Senior High School prom, school staff dress up for staff prom.

Staff Prom 050423 001.jpg
English language arts teacher Melissa Aaker, left, is escorted by band teacher Todd Blaser through a corridor of applauding students during staff prom at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:45 PM

WILLMAR — Hundreds of students lined the hallway adjacent to the Willmar Senior High commons area, eager to cheer on their teachers and support staff before the start of school on Thursday, May 4, as they walked the halls in flashy dresses and dapper suits during the annual staff prom.

This year's king was agriculture teacher Mesay Doyamo, who escorted queen and science teacher Amanda Sellner through the sea of students and staff while donning their flashy crown and tiara headwear. Grand marshals this year included Willmar Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holm and cultural liaison Michelle Vazquez.

This year's Grand March for Willmar Senior High School students will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the main entrance of the high school on Friday, May 5.

Staff Prom 050423 002.jpg
Students and staff cheer for teachers as they walk through the commons area of Willmar Senior High School during staff prom on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Staff Prom 050423 003.jpg
Cultural liaison Michelle Vazquez smiles while waiting in the front office for her staff prom date, Willmar Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holm, to arrive at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Staff Prom 050423 004.jpg
English language arts teacher Linda Saunders is escorted by grandson Will Saunders during staff prom at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Bike To School Day 050323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar students take part in Bike & Roll to School Day
Children bike, roll and ride scooters to school during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
May 04, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Healthy Kids Day 042923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Healthy Kids Day returns to Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA
Vendors, games and a color run for kiddos highlight annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Willmar.
May 02, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Village Children's Museum 042823 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Village Children's Museum celebrates five years
New ambulance exhibit donated by CentraCare revealed at museum's five-year celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023.
April 30, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Waterfowl 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Open waters usher in return of waterfowl to Kandiyohi County
As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.
April 28, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Ridgewater welders unveil K-9 statue to honor law enforcement
Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.
April 26, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Drum circle 041223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Community Center begins hosting weekly drum circles Wednesday evenings
A weekly drum circle on Wednesdays at the Willmar Community Center focuses on community, engagement and a way to decompress while having a little fun.
April 25, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Dads and daughters dance the night away in Willmar
First-ever Daddy Daughter Formal is a smashing success as hundreds register for night of dancing.
April 23, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest
Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.
April 22, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Life Connections 042123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar
Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.
April 21, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Skinnfeller 041523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota
Karen Aakre passes along Norwegian skinfeller teachings during a two-day course at Milan Village Arts School.
April 20, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Area flooding 041523 007.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flooding scenes on April 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota
Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
April 16, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Junk Journal Art Program 041123 002.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Crafters give junk a new lease on life in Willmar Public Library program
Folks learn how to turn junk into journals at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
April 13, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Andrews Brothers 040723 004.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers'
Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."
April 11, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue
Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.
April 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
President Biden Visit 040323 018.jpg
Minnesota
PHOTOS: President Biden visits Minnesota engine plant Monday
The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.
April 03, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
March 30, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Painting 032923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Craft bright with your diamonds
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
March 29, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC climbing wall 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
March 29, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Archers Club Fun Shoot 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
March 27, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
March 26, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Northern Lights 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Mother Nature puts on a late-night light show
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
March 23, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People stroll down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Local
PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
March 20, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Staff Prom 050423 005.jpg
Mandarin Chinese teacher Todd Lynum, right, flips his hair while walking down the hallway with science teacher Anna Gilbertson during staff prom at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Staff Prom 050423 006.jpg
Custodian Mitch Swierenga, left, gives paraprofessional Kathy Gerdes a ride on a cleaning machine during grand march of staff prom at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Staff Prom 050423 007.jpg
Staff prom queen and science teacher Amanda Sellner, left, is escorted by king and agriculture teacher Mesay Doyamo during staff prom at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Staff Prom 050423 008.jpg
Cultural liaison Michelle Vazquez reacts to seeing her staff prom date, Willmar School District Superintendent Jeff Holm, before the start of staff prom at Willmar High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Staff Prom 050423 009.jpg
Science teacher Jon Gubrud, right, walks communications teacher Gina Nelson down the hallway as students applaud them during staff prom at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
Tribune file photo Willmar Senior High School building
Local
Willmar Senior High third-term honor roll published May 4, 2023
The Willmar Senior High School honor roll for the third term of the 2022-23 school year has been released.
May 04, 2023 07:54 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Special olympics logo.jpg
Local
Willmar Senior High plans Polar Plunge for April 28
The Plungester will be in Willmar on Friday afternoon. The mobile unit brings the Polar Plunge, complete with freezing water, to locations without easy access to a body of water.
April 26, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar Educators 041823 001.jpg
Local
Willmar Public Schools teachers say Willmar's 'cool' comes from its diversity
Cayle Hovland, a first-year teacher in Willmar, said when she went to college, she learned she had been lucky to grow up in a city where she got to know many different types of people.
April 26, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Tribune file photo Willmar Senior High School building
Local
Willmar Public Schools' 2022 graduation rate exceeded 2019
Willmar's graduation rates improved from 2019, the last full school year before the pandemic, to 2022, when 265 students graduated.
April 25, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.StudentsoftheMonth.002.jpg
Local
Willmar Senior High School names April 2023 students of the month
The students of the month for April 2023 at Willmar High School
April 25, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.StudentsoftheMonth.002.jpg
Local
Willmar Middle School names March 2023 students of the month
The students of the month for March 2023 at Willmar Middle School
April 18, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board approves $2 million in cuts due to falling enrollment
Falling enrollment has led to the need to reduce the budget for the 2023-24 school year. Enrollment fell at the beginning of the pandemic, rebounded a bit in 2021-22 and has fallen again this year.
April 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board adopts budget cuts, discusses operating levy
Budget cuts are needed because enrollment has fallen in Willmar Public Schools during the pandemic. Lower enrollment means less money from the state. Pandemic relief aid helped but it’s expiring.
April 10, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Budget cuts on Willmar School Board agenda Monday
Declining enrollment leads to the loss of state aid, which is leading to budget cuts at Willmar Public Schools. Pandemic relief has helped the district avoid cuts until now.
April 09, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
031523.N.WCT.WillmarMiddleSchool.02
Local
Willmar Middle School student claims to have gun, a search finds it was a toy
Willmar Middle School leaders found a toy gun when they investigated a report of a student with a weapon and who threatened to use it. School officials praised the students who reported the threat.
April 05, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
Volunteer firefighter Ryan Erickson, 63, of Blomkest, Minnesota.
Local
Fallen Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend
May 04, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Haley Wilner joins the show
May 04, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Baseball 050323 001.jpg
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors win a share of the MCAC Central
May 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Litchfield Dragons lose to unbeaten Norwood-Young America
May 03, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown