PHOTOS: Willmar students take part in Bike & Roll to School Day

WILLMAR — Sunshine, no wind and warm temperatures made for a perfect, welcoming morning for children as they made their way to Roosevelt Elementary School during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

"It's awesome to see our students ride their bikes to school," said Lori Lockhart, Roosevelt Elementary School principal. "Biking is a lifelong activity that we love to see our students start early in life."

May serves as National Bike Month, and in the 12 years of National Bike & Roll to School Day, more than 1,260 registered events have taken place, according to walkbiketoschool.org . The event is held to show youngsters the importance of safe, active transportation to school while also promoting accessible spaces for active trips, the organization states on its website.

Students bike to Roosevelt Elementary School during National Bike & Roll to School Day in Willmar on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Students arrive at Roosevelt Elementary School during National Bike & Roll to School Day in Willmar on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Students bike to Roosevelt Elementary School during National Bike & Roll to School Day in Willmar on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

