News Local

PHOTOS: Willmar students take part in Bike & Roll to School Day

Children bike, roll and ride scooters to school during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Bike To School Day 050323 001.jpg
Roosevelt Elementary School library general paraprofessional and crossing guard Amanda Huselid makes sure school children can safely cross 19th Avenue Southwest as they ride their bikes during National Bike & Roll to School Day in Willmar on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:27 AM

WILLMAR — Sunshine, no wind and warm temperatures made for a perfect, welcoming morning for children as they made their way to Roosevelt Elementary School during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

"It's awesome to see our students ride their bikes to school," said Lori Lockhart, Roosevelt Elementary School principal. "Biking is a lifelong activity that we love to see our students start early in life."

May serves as National Bike Month, and in the 12 years of National Bike & Roll to School Day, more than 1,260 registered events have taken place, according to walkbiketoschool.org . The event is held to show youngsters the importance of safe, active transportation to school while also promoting accessible spaces for active trips, the organization states on its website.

Bike To School Day 050323 002.jpg
Students bike to Roosevelt Elementary School during National Bike & Roll to School Day in Willmar on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bike To School Day 050323 003.jpg
Students arrive at Roosevelt Elementary School during National Bike & Roll to School Day in Willmar on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bike To School Day 050323 004.jpg
Students bike to Roosevelt Elementary School during National Bike & Roll to School Day in Willmar on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bike To School Day 050323 005.jpg
Students ride their bicycles to Roosevelt Elementary School during National Bike & Roll to School Day in Willmar on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
