PHOTOS: Youngsters explore the impossible at Willmar magic show

WILLMAR — There was hardly a blinking eye in the room Thursday over at the Willmar Community Center as youngsters did everything in their power to catch Twin Cities magician Justin Alan slipping up on a magic trick.

Despite their best efforts, Alan proved time and time again his mastery in the craft of magic, making even the loudest naysayers in the crowd have their jaws drop in amazement as the longtime magician pulled off trick after trick.

The show was made possible by a cooperative effort between the Willmar Public Library, the Willmar Community Center and A Touch of Magic Entertainment, with funding from a Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund grant.

Children watch in amazement as Twin Cities magician Justin Alan performs at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune