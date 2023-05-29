99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park

Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Sibley State Park intern Emma Pace, right, helps Wesley Jensen, 10, unhook his bluegill as mother Michelle Jensen, center, looks on during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 7:30 AM

SIBLEY STATE PARK — Youngsters, many of whom had never fished a day in their life, pulled fish after fish out of Lake Andrew in Sibley State Park Saturday afternoon, as naturalists with the park held a fishing program called Get Hooked on Fishing.

Before heading out to the fishing dock, summer intern Emma Pace taught the children the different species of fish they could catch in the rural New London park, along with safety and casting protocol.

"We just want them to get more comfortable in the water and take (what they learn) to the lakes," Pace said.

Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 002.jpg
Sean Barrett unhooks a sunfish caught by his son, Ethan, during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The program is slated to continue into the summer, with the next program slated from 2 to 3 p.m. June 10 and another from 2 to 3 p.m. July 1.

Attendees are asked to register in advance with Sibley State Park by emailing interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson at savannah.stephenson@state.mn.us .

Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 003.jpg
Ethan Barrett, 11, fishes at Lake Andrew during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 004.jpg
Sibley State Park intern Emma Pace teaches children the essentials to casting a fishing rod during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 005.jpg
Natalie Nee, 7, watches her bobber closely while waiting for a fish to bite during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 006.jpg
Sibley State Park intern Emma Pace, right, shows the different fish species that can be caught in the park as interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson holds the graphic during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 007.jpg
Sibley State Park interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson hands out fishing rods to children during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
READ MORE:
Camping 1.JPG
Local
Whether you're into camping or glamping, there's plenty of choice locations in west central Minnesota
Private parks, county and state parks in the region offer a variety of options for the perfect summer camping experience.
May 28, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
dirt-bike-accident-image.jpg
Local
New London, Minnesota, man suffers serious injuries in motor bike crash
A 47-year-old man injured in a crash has not been identified publicly and was transported by Life Link Air Ambulance to a hospital that was unnamed in the news release.
May 28, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Copy of 070212.OrdwayPrairie.01.jpg
Local
Take the scenic route when traveling through west central Minnesota this summer
Glacial Ridge Trail, which consists of more than 200 miles of designated highways, has been a scenic byway since 1969.
May 28, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
crash.png
Local
Litchfield man seriously injured and 2-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in central Minnesota crash
Prestin Jack Peterson, 20, of Litchfield, and a male juvenile were passengers in a Volkswagen driven by Jasmine Rose Kron, 21, who also suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday in Benton County.
May 28, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A cyclist bikes through the park while Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars performed at Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Local
Get to know the city of Willmar by walking or biking your way to downtown and beyond
Willmar is a great destination for those who like to take leisurely strolls or bike rides. Willmar has a number of unique trails. From dirt pathways to smooth pavement, connect with the city, its historical sites and even the state trail system along the marked routes in and near the city.
May 28, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
BarryWave.jpg
Local
Willmar Stingers offer plenty of baseball and family fun at the ballpark
The team is now in its 14th season, and will offer once again a full schedule of nights at the ballpark to residents of and visitors to west central Minnesota.
May 28, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stacy Hundin grabs a dollar bill from an audience member while performing during the Catwalk Party at the Little Theatre Auditorium on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Local
New London Little Theatre offers space for big creativity
The Little Theatre, operated by the Crow River Players, provides space for artists of all sorts and backgrounds to showcase their talents — from music to art to theater.
May 27, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Skiers with the Little Crow Ski Team build a formation before the crowd during the final summer performance at Neer Park in New London on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Local
The Little Crow Ski Team is back and ready for more
Little Crow Ski Team begins fun-filled shows at Neer Park on June 2. Shows will take place nearly every Friday evening from June through August.
May 27, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
091121.N.WCT.RailRoadDays.1.JPG
Local
Regional historical societies and museums tell the history of the area
There are multiple county historical societies and museums for people to visit, where they will learn all about the varied history of the region.
May 27, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
060121.N.WCT.GuriTour03.jpg
Local
Discover the history of Kandiyohi County while on the road
There are more than 40 historic site markers located across Kandiyohi County, first installed by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society in the 1960s.
May 27, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
