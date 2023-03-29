99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall

As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.

PWELC climbing wall 032423 001.jpg
Sam Nieuwbeerta, 9, climbs the wall at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer during public programming on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:06 AM

SPICER — More than a dozen busy bodies anxiously awaited their shot at rock climbing glory at the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Thursday, March 23, as the rural Spicer center hosted one of its regular climbing wall public programming events.

Children had their choice of climbs with varying degrees of difficulty during the event. The afternoon gathering allows beginners to learn about the sport, get some exercise and have a little bit of fun and excitement at the same time. More advanced climbers can try more difficult climbs to sharpen their skills.

Upcoming climbing events include Thursday, June 8, and Thursday July 6, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PWELC climbing wall 032423 002.jpg
Izzy Stocker, 8, tests her climbing skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC climbing wall 032423 003.jpg
Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center program facilitator Jais Lacktorin gives instructions to children before allowing them to climb on the wall during public programming on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC climbing wall 032423 004.jpg
Children make their way up the climbing wall inside Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC climbing wall 032423 005.jpg
Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center program facilitator Jais Lacktorin, left, helps Asher Narragon, 6, into the necessary safety gear for the climbing wall at the center on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC climbing wall 032423 006.jpg
Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center program facilitator Jais Lacktorin, right, gives instructions to children before allowing them to climb on the wall during public programming on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
