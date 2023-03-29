PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall

SPICER — More than a dozen busy bodies anxiously awaited their shot at rock climbing glory at the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Thursday, March 23, as the rural Spicer center hosted one of its regular climbing wall public programming events.

Children had their choice of climbs with varying degrees of difficulty during the event. The afternoon gathering allows beginners to learn about the sport, get some exercise and have a little bit of fun and excitement at the same time. More advanced climbers can try more difficult climbs to sharpen their skills.

Upcoming climbing events include Thursday, June 8, and Thursday July 6, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Izzy Stocker, 8, tests her climbing skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center program facilitator Jais Lacktorin gives instructions to children before allowing them to climb on the wall during public programming on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children make their way up the climbing wall inside Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center program facilitator Jais Lacktorin, left, helps Asher Narragon, 6, into the necessary safety gear for the climbing wall at the center on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune