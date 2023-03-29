PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall

SPICER
— More than a dozen busy bodies anxiously awaited their shot at rock climbing glory at the
Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center
on Thursday, March 23, as the rural Spicer center hosted one of its regular climbing wall public programming events.
Children had their choice of climbs with varying degrees of difficulty during the event. The afternoon gathering allows beginners to learn about the sport, get some exercise and have a little bit of fun and excitement at the same time. More advanced climbers can try more difficult climbs to sharpen their skills.
Upcoming climbing events include Thursday, June 8, and Thursday July 6, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
