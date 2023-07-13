Pioneer PBS resumes broadcasting its over-the-air TV signal in western Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS — Pioneer PBS is once again broadcasting over the air, returning western Minnesota’s only free broadcast television signal to homes across the expansive, rural area it serves.

The Granite Falls-based public television system resumed beaming its signal from its 1,200-foot tower located outside of Appleton on the evening of July 3 after what was initially described as a “catastrophic event” abruptly ended its over-the-air signal on May 9.

A contractor accidentally cut a fiber-optic cable and power line between the headend of the broadcast system in Appleton and the Appleton tower.

What seemed like a relatively minor issue — replacing a cut fiber cable — instead proved to be very complex and costly for west central Minnesota’s only broadcasting television station, according to Shari Lanke, station general manager. It forced the station to undertake an extensive rebuild of its broadcasting system with new equipment in a rushed time frame.

“I wish it was as simple as repairing a fiber cut,” Lamke said.

Shari Lamke Contributed / Pioneer PBS

Despite urgent efforts, Pioneer PBS had learned that it was impossible to find a replacement fiber cable. Technology has moved on, and the type of cable that was cut is no longer manufactured. Pioneer was not able to find anyone who had any of that type of cable anywhere, she said.

“We tried everything,” Lamke said of the efforts to replace the cable.

Lamke said the loss forced the public television system to move forward with efforts to acquire new, modern equipment to replace the transmission system on both ends of the damaged cable. The equipment is needed to handle the six channels broadcast by Pioneer PBS.

Finding new equipment under a rushed time frame was a challenge. In one case, a manufacturer spun together assembly lines on behalf of Pioneer TV to produce some of the needed equipment.

Jennie Reedquist Contributed / Pioneer PBS

Jennifer Reedquist, director of engineering, put in long hours through the nearly two-month period to essentially rebuild much of the system, according to Lamke.

There is still work to do, and Pioneer TV will need to interrupt its broadcast signal for short periods while some of the work is undertaken in the weeks ahead, she added.

The good news is that the new, modern equipment has provided Pioneer with a much improved signal for its viewers.

While its broadcast signal was interrupted, Pioneer PBS continued to offer all of its programming through streaming and online platforms. The public television system also continued production on all of its local programs, which will be aired in the months ahead.

Lamke said the station heard from many of its viewers when the broadcast signal abruptly stopped. Many initially called, worried something was amiss on their receiving end. Others were fearful they were losing their public television system.

The general manager said there remain many viewers in the rural region who rely on a broadcast signal. Of course, many of its viewers rely on streaming and online platforms and could continue to access Pioneer PBS programming.

Lamke noted that many of the station’s viewers became more tech-savvy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and know how to take advantage of online platforms to view Pioneer PBS programming at their convenience.

All the same, she said the station heard from many of its patrons who said they missed the broadcast signal. They said they liked to channel surf and could not do so.

The incident is costly to Pioneer PBS in two ways. It has experienced significant costs for rebuilding the system, and the interruption adversely affected viewer contributions to the station. Some patrons told the station they would resume their contributions once the station was back on the air, Lamke explained.

On the positive side, the many calls to the station from affected viewers served to remind staff members just how much their work is valued, noted Lamke.

The incident essentially forced the station to complete the costly, but needed, upgrades that have been in the works for a system more than a half century old. The station began broadcasting its signal on Feb. 7, 1966, and it has long relied on patched together, outdated equipment.

“In the end, it was a blessing,” said Lamke of the incident. “We’ve moved faster on what we needed to get done.”