Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Pioneer PBS resumes broadcasting its over-the-air TV signal in western Minnesota

A cut fiber cable on May 9 forced the public broadcast system to rebuild much of its transmission system on both sides of the damaged cable in Appleton.

The Pioneer Public TV studio and headquarters in Granite Falls
The Pioneer PBS television studio and headquarters in Granite Falls is shown.
Contributed / Pioneer PBS
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 4:36 PM

GRANITE FALLSPioneer PBS is once again broadcasting over the air, returning western Minnesota’s only free broadcast television signal to homes across the expansive, rural area it serves.

READ MORE

The Granite Falls-based public television system resumed beaming its signal from its 1,200-foot tower located outside of Appleton on the evening of July 3 after what was initially described as a “catastrophic event” abruptly ended its over-the-air signal on May 9.

A contractor accidentally cut a fiber-optic cable and power line between the headend of the broadcast system in Appleton and the Appleton tower.

What seemed like a relatively minor issue — replacing a cut fiber cable — instead proved to be very complex and costly for west central Minnesota’s only broadcasting television station, according to Shari Lanke, station general manager. It forced the station to undertake an extensive rebuild of its broadcasting system with new equipment in a rushed time frame.

“I wish it was as simple as repairing a fiber cut,” Lamke said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shari Lamke
Shari Lamke
Contributed / Pioneer PBS

Despite urgent efforts, Pioneer PBS had learned that it was impossible to find a replacement fiber cable. Technology has moved on, and the type of cable that was cut is no longer manufactured. Pioneer was not able to find anyone who had any of that type of cable anywhere, she said.

“We tried everything,” Lamke said of the efforts to replace the cable.

Lamke said the loss forced the public television system to move forward with efforts to acquire new, modern equipment to replace the transmission system on both ends of the damaged cable. The equipment is needed to handle the six channels broadcast by Pioneer PBS.

Finding new equipment under a rushed time frame was a challenge. In one case, a manufacturer spun together assembly lines on behalf of Pioneer TV to produce some of the needed equipment.

Jennie Reedquist
Jennie Reedquist
Contributed / Pioneer PBS

Jennifer Reedquist, director of engineering, put in long hours through the nearly two-month period to essentially rebuild much of the system, according to Lamke.

There is still work to do, and Pioneer TV will need to interrupt its broadcast signal for short periods while some of the work is undertaken in the weeks ahead, she added.

The good news is that the new, modern equipment has provided Pioneer with a much improved signal for its viewers.

While its broadcast signal was interrupted, Pioneer PBS continued to offer all of its programming through streaming and online platforms. The public television system also continued production on all of its local programs, which will be aired in the months ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamke said the station heard from many of its viewers when the broadcast signal abruptly stopped. Many initially called, worried something was amiss on their receiving end. Others were fearful they were losing their public television system.

The general manager said there remain many viewers in the rural region who rely on a broadcast signal. Of course, many of its viewers rely on streaming and online platforms and could continue to access Pioneer PBS programming.

Lamke noted that many of the station’s viewers became more tech-savvy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and know how to take advantage of online platforms to view Pioneer PBS programming at their convenience.

All the same, she said the station heard from many of its patrons who said they missed the broadcast signal. They said they liked to channel surf and could not do so.

More by Tom Cherveny:
WCT.File.ProjectTurnabout.JPG
Local
Project Turnabout opens outpatient services facility in Redwood Falls, Minnesota
The new outpatient services location for Project Turnabout is strategically located at 410 East Bridge Street
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
gavel.jpg
Local
Granite Falls, Minnesota, man sentenced to 17 1/2 years for shooting at officers, striking one
William Schindler, 26, is accused of firing at three officers as they entered a residence. A Willmar Police officer was treated after being struck by a .40 caliber bullet.
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Airplanes fly in formation during an air show at the Fagen Fighters Museum in June, 2015. The museum south of Granite Falls is among the popular tourism destinations in the four counties working together as Prairie Waters with the Upper Minnesota River Valley Regional Development Commission. 062015.AirShow3.jpg
Members Only
Local
Prairie Waters expands focus to make visitors to Upper Minnesota River Valley into residents
What began as an initiative to promote tourism in four Upper Minnesota River Valley counties has expanded to recruit new workers and residents to the area.
Jul 3
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 010.jpg
Members Only
Local
DNR begins public engagement for replacing state park recreational opportunities in western Minnesota
Legislation transferring the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community allocates $5 million toward replacing its recreational value.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

The incident is costly to Pioneer PBS in two ways. It has experienced significant costs for rebuilding the system, and the interruption adversely affected viewer contributions to the station. Some patrons told the station they would resume their contributions once the station was back on the air, Lamke explained.

On the positive side, the many calls to the station from affected viewers served to remind staff members just how much their work is valued, noted Lamke.

The incident essentially forced the station to complete the costly, but needed, upgrades that have been in the works for a system more than a half century old. The station began broadcasting its signal on Feb. 7, 1966, and it has long relied on patched together, outdated equipment.

“In the end, it was a blessing,” said Lamke of the incident. “We’ve moved faster on what we needed to get done.”

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
Crossroads Center SCL FSA
Breaking News
Business
Foreclosure lawsuit filed against Crossroads Center owner in St. Cloud
2h ago
 · 
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
crash.png
Local
Alexandria woman transported to hospital after collision north of Fairfax, Minnesota
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Lake Ella
Local
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to host public meeting July 17 in Darwin on Powers Lake
10h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
The Willmar Stingers' Kevin Fitzer, right, is all smiles as he heads toward the dugout after a three-run home run in the first inning during a Northwoods League game against the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers, Hot Tots bring the ‘O’
19h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs blank Milroy Yankees, 7-0
19h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Willmar Stingers' Graysen Tarlow walks into the batter's box during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Baseball: ‘A surreal moment’ for this Willmar Stinger
20h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar’s rally comes up short in St. Cloud
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne