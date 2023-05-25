99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Police arrest suspect in Willmar, Minnesota, drive-by shooting

Willmar police were dispatched around 9:49 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of Civic Center Drive and 23rd Street Northeast. Police later made contact with the suspect and recovered a 9mm handgun.

Police lights
Police lights.
Dreamstime/TNS
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 12:21 PM

WILLMAR — Willmar police arrested a 21-year-old male suspect in a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday night at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and 23rd Street Northeast.

According to a news release from Chief Jim Felt, police were dispatched to the area around 9:49 p.m. Tuesday. The caller who reported the incident stated he was driving in the area and an individual known to him fired a handgun from another vehicle. The caller was able to provide a description of the suspect and license plate of the vehicle.

After further investigation, officers made contact with the suspect, 21-year-old Weheliye Gaal, at 10:39 p.m. Officers recovered a 9mm handgun with the serial number removed.

According to the release, Gaal has a history of arrests for weapons possession and violence. In September of 2022 he was charged with possession of a firearm and controlled substances stemming from an incident in the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast.

The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Thursday morning.

He made his first appearance in court later Thursday morning, and the incident remains under investigation, according to Felt.

Court documents show the charges include second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, removing or altering the serial number of a firearm — all three felonies — and a gross misdemeanor charge of carrying a pistol without a permit.

Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
