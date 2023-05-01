Police identify man injured in single vehicle crash Saturday in Willmar

WILLMAR — A driver extricated from his vehicle Saturday at the U.S. Highway 12 bypass has since been identified by Willmar Police Department.

In a news release, Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt said 27-year-old Jakob Larson of Willmar was the driver of a Ford Ranger that had struck a tree Saturday in the 400 block of the Highway 12 bypass in the downtown area.

Larson suffered serious injuries and required extrication from the vehicle by the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad. He was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital via CentraCare Emergency Medical Services.

Felt said Larson's condition was unknown Monday morning.

According to the news release, the crash was reported at approximately 8:34 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived and found a 1991 Ford Ranger that had been eastbound on Highway 12, before it lost control and struck a tree on the south side of the roadway. Alcohol and vehicle speed appeared to be contributing factors to the crash and Larson was the only occupant in the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash remains under investigation.

The Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Fire Department, and CentraCare EMS assisted the Willmar Police at the scene.