Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley mourns loss of Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed last week in Cyrus, Minnesota

GLENWOOD — Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley choked back tears during a news conference Friday, April 21, shortly before the visitation for one of his own.

Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was shot and killed in the line of duty during a domestic call in Cyrus last Saturday, April 15. His funeral is Saturday, April 22.

Riley said this was the first time the Pope County Sheriff's Office had experienced a loss in the line of duty.

"Today, our law enforcement family starts the formal process of saying goodbye to Josh," Riley said, adding. "I'm so proud of our office. The way everyone is supporting each other will help us get through this."

He said that there are peer support meetings, both individual and group, that have been set up for staff members. They also have had a critical incident debriefing and have established a family room for staff at the Sheriff's Office.

"Staff are gathering there daily, having lunch together, sharing memories of Josh and comforting one another," he said. "Our staff has also had the opportunity to spend some time at Josh's desk to reflect."

Riley said they are all doing what they can to support one another and their law enforcement family. He also said the outpouring of support from around the county — and the country — has been amazing.

All patrol and dispatch shifts have been filled since last weekend, which the sheriff said has been a big relief because it has allowed time for everyone to process what happened. He noted that it could not have been possible without the support of many law enforcement partners from across the state.

"We will continue to support our family. We will continue to protect and serve," Riley said. "The Pope County I know and love will be here for each other, just as you have been here for Josh, Shannon and Rylan."