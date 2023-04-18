Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen's funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Glenwood, Minnesota

GLENWOOD — Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Owen, 44, of Glenwood, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, as the result of injuries suffered in the line of duty.

Deputy Owen's funeral information has been released. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Minnewaska Area High School at 25122 Minnesota Highway 28, Glenwood. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Minnewaska Area High School followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in honor and remembrance of Deputy Josh Owen.

“Deputy Owen was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Josh Owen for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

For those wanting to donate to the Owen family, the Pope County Sheriff's Office recommended the following:



The Josh Owen Memorial Fund at Glenwood State Bank. Peter Nelson is the contact for this fund at 320-634-5111.

The Josh Owen Memorial Fund at Eagle Bank. Matt Daniels is the contact for this fund at 320-634-4545.

The Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund. Donation checks may be mailed to Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund, Attention: Josh Owen Memorial, 2700 Freeway Boulevard, Suite 700, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430, or donations may be made online at lels.org/benevolent-fund, or contribute to the fund via any Wells Fargo location — account name "Funds for Heroes" with the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police (routing #091000019, account #6068458352).

Other means of giving found elsewhere may not be set up to actually benefit the family, according to the Sheriff's Office.