News Local

Prairie Pothole Days returns Sept. 9 on its home grounds near New London, Minnesota

The 40th annual event will be held on the Stoney Ridge Farm.

The 40th Prairie Pothole Day will be held at Stoney Ridge Farm near New London on Saturday, September 9.
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 3:06 PM

NEW LONDON — Four decades ago, Roger Strand opened his property known as the Stoney Ridge Farm for this region’s biggest outdoor extravaganza known as Prairie Pothole Days.

The Stoney Ridge Farm will host the 40th Prairie Pothole Days on Sept. 9, this time without his presence. The volunteers behind the Prairie Pothole Conservation Association will carry on the spirit of Strand’s passion for introducing families and young people to the outdoors on the property near Sibley State Park despite Strand’s passing at age 87 on June 6 .

It’s all a go, according to LeRoy Dahlke, one of the organizers with the Prairie Pothole Conservation Association. This year’s event will be every bit like those of the preceding years, with the spacious and beautiful landscape of the farm making it possible to host a wide range of activities.

Strand insisted at the start that no admission be charged to make it possible for families to attend. That tradition of free entry continues, said Dahlke. The association will offer raffle tickets on site for those who wish to support the local organization in making it all possible.

All of the favorite activities will be back. Dog dock jumping contests, youth archery, waterfowl calling, trap and sporting clay shooting, a National Guard climbing wall, black powder shooting, BB gun shooting, along with a variety of exhibits and seminars are among the activities.

Award-winning chainsaw artist Chris Kuehn, of Hackensack, Minnesota, is among the featured exhibitors this year.

The first Prairie Pothole Days event was held in 1983 as a fundraiser for the Minnesota Waterfowl Association and an opportunity to introduce area families to outdoor activities. It has been held every year since, except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

