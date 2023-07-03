Prairie Waters expands focus to make visitors to Upper Minnesota River Valley into residents

GRANITE FALLS — What began as an effort to promote tourism in four Upper Minnesota River Valley counties has evolved into something much more than just getting people to visit.

Today, the focus is largely on getting them to stay.

The current Western Minnesota Prairie Waters visitor’s guide is unlike its predecessors, which focused on places to see and visit, according to Melisa Streich, of the Upper Minnesota River Valley Regional Development Commission, in a presentation to the Yellow Medicine County Board of Commissioners on June 27.

It’s now called the Prairie Waters Visitor and Relocation Guide , and more of its content is aimed at people who may consider finding employment and live in Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Swift and Yellow Medicine counties.

“We really switched up our messaging in the last few years,” Streich said. “We really made it more of a relocation guide or a tool that our employers can use.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prairie Waters Visitor & Relocation Guide is an updated version of the Western Minnesota Prairie Waters visitor’s guide, and now focuses on relocation efforts rather than tourism. Contributed

The guide is available online through the Explore Minnesota website. The nearly 25,000 printed guides are distributed at Minnesota travel centers and locations such as the Mall of America.

The MOA is a hot spot. Thousands and thousands are picked up by visitors there. “They’re always calling and requesting more,” Streich said.

The changed focus in the visitor’s guide is part of a larger effort by the Upper Minnesota RDC to recruit workers and new residents. Population in the region has been declining, and a need for workers is frequently cited as a top priority in the region.

The RDC also promotes the region through social media, where it is constantly sharing employment opportunities along with the attractions, businesses, and community events in the counties, according to Streich.

Dawn Hegland, RDC executive director, said she believes the Prairie Waters campaign to promote the region began sometime in the 1980s. “There were volunteers who came together and said: ‘We’re all small and rural and our assets are kind of scattered. Let’s work together to do some promotion and advocacy.’”

Streich said the RDC is working directly with employers in the region to support worker recruitment. Employers are able to send an RDC-developed "tool kit" to prospective employees, which provides information on everything from housing and living costs to attractions and recreational opportunities in the area.

Employers are also able to embed the relocation guide and links to other RDC-provided information on their own websites. If somebody is searching for a job on a company’s website, they can find all the information they need if they are considering a move to the region, Streich explained.

The RDC is making available information on everything from housing to child care and broadband access, with links to local real estate agents, child care and broadband providers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is currently developing a tool to allow prospective newcomers to compare the cost of living in each of the four counties to counties elsewhere. Promoting the region for its low cost of living is among the recruitment strategies, she explained.

And the RDC is experimenting with Google advertising to target specific internet users with ads that invite them to visit the RDC’s website.

Streich said they are also developing an employment tool. It will pull from 50 different online job boards and allow users to filter the site by company and location within the four counties.

The popcorn stand in Granite Falls is among the smalltown, way-of-life attractions promoted by Prairie Waters as making the region a good place to visit as well as live. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

The RDC is also using “old school” promotional efforts such as billboards, and with some success. Streich said the RDC purchased advertising on a St. Cloud billboard in May.

Previously, visits to the RDC website from St. Cloud area internet users never reached the top 10 list of users. After the billboard, it rose to No. 4, she told the commissioners. Analytics allow her to learn how many of the website visitors click on employment opportunities, housing and the like, she added.

“It amazes me how it has evolved since I started here,” said commissioner Ron Antony, the senior member of the board of commissioners, after the presentation.