Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center establishes agency fund to support its activities

WILLMAR — Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center announces that it provided the initial investment to launch an agency fund newly established at the Willmar Area Community Foundation on June 15.

Agency funds are established by nonprofit agencies to benefit from the fund management expertise and visibility of the Willmar Area Community Foundation.

According to a news release, the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center governing board earlier this year voted to establish a non-endowed agency fund with the initial investment of $100,000 to support the charitable activities of the rural Spicer center for environmental education and outdoor recreation.

According to the release, the center over more than a decade has received $180,000 in grants, donations, and gifts through the Willmar Area Community Foundation and Community Giving, which provides centralized services and expertise to partner community foundations including Willmar's.

Donations have been used for such things as outdoor classrooms, adaptive equipment and community outreach. In 2022, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center served 17,055 participants from local schools, camps, and organizations, according to the release. In addition, the campus is open to public use of the trails, and offers memberships and outdoor recreational equipment rentals.

Founded more than 30 years ago, the mission of Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center is to promote commitment to the responsible use, management and preservation of natural resources. Learn more at prairiewoodselc.org .