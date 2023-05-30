Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center invites you to spend some time in the outdoors

At the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, visitors can learn and have fun, all while spending time in the beautiful nature of west central Minnesota.

Founded in 1992, Prairie Woods is a nonprofit environmental learning center, committed to providing outstanding environmental education and outdoor experiences to people of all ages.

Prairie Woods’ site encompasses 500 acres on the south side of Lake Florida, and includes an education building with five classrooms, a trailhead and a 30-foot indoor climbing wall. The Gary Westby Observatory building sits atop Prairie Woods’ highest hill. Several beautiful spaces are available for meetings, family reunions, holiday gatherings and weddings. Also on site is the Gary Westby Educational Shooting Sports Range.

Memberships are available. For additional information, visit the PWELC website at www.prairiewoodselc.org or call the office, 320-354-5894.

Equipment rentals: Fat-tire bikes, kayaks and canoes will be handled on a reservation basis, made at least 24 hours in advance. If you would like to reserve equipment for the weekend, please call by noon on Friday. PWELC does not have regular trailhead hours.

Music Under the Prairie Stars: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 2023. An earth conscious benefit for PWELC, featuring locally grown and prepared dinner by the Green Mill and live music by Jeff James. A silent eco-auction will also highlight green items such as, locally made art pieces, dinners catered by local chefs, and packages from local growers and wineries.

History of Prairie Woods

More than 12,000 years ago, the most recent glacier receded to reveal dramatic ridges and wetland-rich lowlands on this land. For thousands of years, Native American people found their livelihood among the shifting forests, prairies and wetlands here.

Swedish immigrant Anders Danielson and his family settled this land when they arrived to Minnesota in 1871. Most of the 500 acres owned by Prairie Woods was farmed by the Danielson family until the 1980s.

The farm site is still present, with a barn, granary and farm house. Many bur oak trees on the property are more than 100 years old. A renovated log cabin also sits near the farm site in the exact location where the Danielson family built their first log home, prior to building the frame house.

The land was eventually sold to Kandiyohi County by the Danielson family.

Challenge course

On Prairie Woods’ challenge course, high ropes and climbing walls, groups learn — and teach each other — about communication, cooperation, creative problem solving and courage.

The challenge course can accommodate group sizes of up to 200 participants.

Prairie Woods’ high-quality, multi-faceted facility includes an indoor climbing wall, 40-foot three-sided outdoor climbing tower, two giant ladders and a Flying Squirrel for group team-building activities on the ground.

More than 25,000 people, ages 4 to 84, have participated in Challenge Course programs at Prairie Woods. Challenge course users include school groups, high school and college athletic teams, church youth groups, local camps, YMCAs, alternative schools, student senates and leadership organizations, 4H, FFA, scouts, families and corporate retreat groups.

Shooting range

The Gary Westby Educational Shooting Sports Range, located on a remote site at Prairie Woods, offers sporting clays and a smallbore rifle range. Shooting leagues should contact Prairie Woods to schedule a time.

Directions and further information

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center is located at 12718 10th Street NE near Spicer. Call 320-354-5894 or visit www.prairiewoodselc.org for additional information.

From Willmar and the south and west on U.S. Highway 71 and Minnesota Highway 23: Travel north of Willmar on U.S. Highway 71/Minnesota Highway 23. Follow U.S. 71 to the north (toward Sauk Centre) when Highway 23 splits off. Follow U.S. 71 three more miles to Kandiyohi County Road 29. The intersection is past Thein Well at the north side of Ringo Lake. Turn left (west) on County Road 29. Go 1.5 miles. The Prairie Woods driveway will be on your left. You will see a large brown and yellow PWELC sign and a green gate.