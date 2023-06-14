Prinsburg, Minnesota, man suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle rollover

PRINSBURG — A 76-year-old Prinsburg man was transported Wednesday to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale after suffering life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Jose Antonio Diaz was driving a 2015 Jeep eastbound on Minnesota Highway 7 when it rolled and crashed at mile marker 100 in Prinsburg.

The crash was reported at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in Kandiyohi County .

Diaz was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to the report. The airbags in the vehicle deployed and Diaz was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not involved, according to the report, and road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash.

Prinsburg Fire and First Responders, Raymond Ambulance, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.