ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Project Turnabout opens outpatient services facility in Redwood Falls, Minnesota

The new outpatient services location for Project Turnabout is strategically located at 410 East Bridge Street

Project Turnabout announced the opening of its new outpatient services location in Redwood Falls on July 17. It offers residential treatment at a 131-bed facility in Granite Falls, and outreach programs in Willmar and Marshall.
West Central Tribune file photo
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 5:11 PM

REDWOOD FALLS — Project Turnabout is opening a new outpatient services location in Redwood Falls on July 17 to provide addiction treatment and recovery.

The expansion marks an important milestone in the organization's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible care to individuals seeking recovery from substance use disorder, Project Turnabout stated in announcing the expansion.

The new outpatient location is in the heart of the community at 410 E. Bridge St. in Redwood Falls.

Marti Paulson, CEO, Project Turnabout
Contributed

Project Turnabout previously offered outpatient services in Redwood Falls at a different location, but opted to shut it down about three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Marti Paulson, executive director of Project Turnabout.

The opening of outpatient services at a new location improves the accessibility to those services for people in the Redwood Falls area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Project Turnabout serves many people in the Redwood Falls and neighboring area in its residential programs. The improved accessibility of outpatient services can be a huge advantage for those in recovery, noted Paulson.

Project Turnabout has opened a new outpatient services location in Redwood Falls, shown above. It is located at 410 E. Bridge St.
Contributed / Project Turnabout

Being able to access services in your home community and avoid lengthy travel improves the ability to continue participating in recovery services. Having those resources early in the recovery process is very important, Paulson explained.

There are many people who can succeed in recovery with only outpatient services. Having the services in their home community means they can continue to work, she added.

“It’s a real benefit to any community to have it in your backyard,” said Paulson.

She expects that the Redwood Falls location will serve 10 to 12 people at any given time. It is being staffed with a full-time licensed drug and alcohol counselor. It is staffed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Redwood Falls facility represents another step forward in Project Turnabout’s mission to provide comprehensive, quality care to those battling addiction, Paulson stated in a news release announcing the opening.

Project Turnabout has been at the forefront in providing addiction treatment in a rural are since its inception in 1970. It operates a 131-bed residential facility in Granite Falls, and also offers services at campuses in Willmar and Marshall.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
ADVERTISEMENT

