Project Turnabout working to develop more detox care in rural counties of Minnesota

Many rural Minnesota residents find themselves in costly emergency rooms for care during crisis when withdrawal management would better meet their needs at lower costs.

Marti Paulson, CEO of Project Turnabout, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony on the Willmar campus in 2020.
Marti Paulson, CEO of Project Turnabout, recently spoke to Yellow Medicine County about an effort to increase the number of detoxification beds in rural Minnesota to provide withdrawal management for patients in a substance abuse crisis, rather than costly emergency room care. Project Turnabout has provided addiction treatment for decades and now will offer training to rural hospital staff to better care for these patients in a detox bed. Paulson is shown at a groundbreaking ceremony in 2020 on the Willmar campus of Project Turnabout.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 6:18 AM

GRANITE FALLS — Many rural residents who abuse alcohol or other drugs find themselves in costly emergency rooms during a crisis.

There’s a better, and less costly option: Withdrawal management or “detoxification” beds at hospitals where staff are trained to provide the needed care.

The problem is, there is only one withdrawal management or detox bed for every 26,000 people in the 77 rural counties of Minnesota, Marti Paulson, CEO of Project Turnabout , told the Yellow Medicine County Board of Commissioners on April 11.

Project Turnabout, a longtime provider of treatment for addictions, is working with a $1 million grant from the state of Minnesota to provide training at rural hospitals to make possible more detox beds, and to show the need for more of them.

“We’re hoping to show the state of Minnesota that rural Minnesota is in dire need of detox beds and we’re spending millions and millions of dollars on emergency room beds when they don’t belong there,” said Paulson. “That isn’t where they can get the best care.”

Paulson.Marti.jpg
Marti Paulson

Bypassing emergency rooms for withdrawal management beds reduces costs while still assuring rural hospitals that they are compensated for the care, according to Pauslon. The hospitals are reimbursed no differently than they are for other patients.

Project Turnabout is working with critical access hospitals in rural Minnesota to increase the number of detox beds. Turnabout will provide training to nursing and other medical staff on how to care for detox patients, she said. The goal is to target two critical access hospitals in every region to start the program.

Project Turnabout was started in 1970 and provides residential and outpatient care at locations in Granite Falls, Willmar and Marshall.

The Granite Falls campus includes residential beds offering high-intensity care for 69 men and 27 women. It also offers 15 detox beds as well as 20 beds in the Vanguard Center for problem gambling treatment.

The gambling program is one of only four residential treatment programs of its type in the world, and one of longest running. It opened in 1992.

1112021.N.WCT.projectturnabout3
This photo shows the living room in one of the four apartments in Project Turnabout Addiction Recovery Centers in Willmar as seen Nov. 10, 2021.
Mark Wasson / West Central Tribune file photo
WCT.File.ProjectTurnabout.JPG
Project Turnabout was started in 1970 and provides residential and outpatient care at locations in Granite Falls, Willmar and Marshall. T
West Central Tribune file photo

Paulson told the commissioners that the Willmar and Marshall campuses provide residential beds and medium- and low-intensity care for men and women.
Paulson said the emphasis on the longer term continuum of care is very important. The longer someone stays in treatment and structured events around recovery, the longer they stay in recovery.

Project Turnabout currently has 178 employees at its locations.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
