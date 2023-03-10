6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Proposed formula could drastically increase funding for county community corrections across Minnesota

Kandiyohi County Community Corrections director Tami Jo Lieberg updates the county board on a potential new funding formula that could double the amount of funding the county receives from the state.

A common room attached to inmate cells features tables with board games on top at the Kandiyohi County Jail in Willmar.
According to state data, only 8% of individuals in the correctional system are actually incarcerated. The vast majority are on some sort of supervised release, and in Kandiyohi County that means Community Corrections is responsible for them. Kandiyohi County Community Corrections Director Tami Jo Lieberg has been working to increase state funding for years, and is hopeful this year she might succeed.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
March 10, 2023 08:16 AM

WILLMAR — Based on data presented to the Kandiyohi County Board on Tuesday, Minnesota spends the fewest general fund dollars on corrections of any state in the union. Minnesota spends approximately 2.5% of its general fund on corrections, which includes the Minnesota Department of Corrections and funding county community corrections programs, while the national average is closer to 6.5%.

"This funding has not kept up with requirements and the needs of the counties," said Tami Jo Lieberg, director of Kandiyohi County Community Corrections .

Erica Dischino / TribuneKandiyohi County Community Corrections director Tami Jo Lieberg, shown Tuesday in between sessions of the Kandiyohi County Board meeting, is among the new department heads in the county.
Tami Jo Lieberg
West Central Tribune file photo

A new proposed funding formula, if approved by the state Legislature this session, could change that.

Early calculations have shown funding doubling if the formula is approved in its current state. Lieberg admitted that could be a challenge for lawmakers, to increase funding so dramatically, but it is needed. Even if approved, Minnesota's overall spending would increase only to between 5% and 6% of its general fund, still on the low end for the country as a whole.

"When we started running the numbers, they were higher than we could have possibly even imagined," Lieberg said. "At the same time, it really goes to show we are severely underfunded in the state of Minnesota and it is critical we figure out where this is going to go."

More Kandiyohi County Board:

For years, Lieberg has been working to increase funding for corrections across the state, no matter the delivery system for those programs. Kandiyohi County is what is called a Community Corrections Act county, which means it runs its own community corrections department with funding from the state to help pay for it.

"We supervise all probations and supervised release cases across the county," including felonies and juveniles, Lieberg said. Other counties contract with the state Department of Corrections, while some have decided to operate with a county probation officer system.

Each type of corrections program currently has its own funding mechanism. For Community Corrections Act counties, a formula calculates how much each individual county will receive from the state. That pot of money comes from the Legislature, which hands it over to the Department of Corrections. First the prisons are funded, then the state department itself. The Community Corrections Act system and county probation officer system get what is left.

"This is why we haven't had a stable funding source," Lieberg said.

With a new funding formula created by a working group of various counties, the Association of Minnesota Counties and other parties, community corrections across the state could receive stable and equitable funding no matter how the services are delivered or where they are located.

"It is historic, that we are all in agreement and we are working together to come up with a funding formula that is equitable across all 87 counties," Lieberg said.

The new formula takes into account the base funding needed to keep the lights on, geography, population, risk level, case load size and staffing requirements.

"We are looking for a fair, equitable and transparent funding model that allows for local decision-making and local control," Lieberg said. "It is also an investment in providing better public safety outcomes and improving the lives of the individuals we work with."

The formula bill has already been introduced as House File 1838 and Senate File 2380 . A House hearing is scheduled for March 17. Lieberg and the Kandiyohi County Board are hopeful this will be the year the funding question is finally solved, in part because the state is in such a good financial situation with a $17 billion surplus.

"This is our last big chance," said Commissioner Corky Berg. "It is really important that the Legislature steps up, that the Department of Corrections and the governor's office steps up and everyone works together to get this across the finish line."

Lieberg hopes the bill will become law by the end of the legislative session in May. Then she can come back to the County Coard with a plan on how Kandiyohi County Community Corrections will use its new funding to become an even better department.

"I think we can improve. We can always improve and do a lot of new things and address public safety across our county," Lieberg said.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


