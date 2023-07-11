Proposed Minnesota Highway 23 interchange in New London granted $33 million in state funding

NEW LONDON — The Minnesota Highway 23 interchange project, proposed for the intersection of state Highways 23 and 9 in New London, is one of eight transportation infrastructure projects across the state to receive funds from the Corridors of Commerce grant program.

Gov. Tim Walz's office announced on Tuesday that the Highway 23 project was awarded $33 million by the Minnesota Department of Transportation , which oversees the grant program.

“We’re making historic investments in our state’s transportation system to improve the safety and connectivity of communities across the state,” Walz said in a news release. “We depend on our roads and highways to safely get us to our jobs, education, child care, and businesses. These projects help grow our economy and support our goal of making Minnesota the best state to live, work and grow up in — no matter where you live.”

Draft concept for the proposed interchange at the intersection of Highways 23 and 9. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

MnDOT District 8 in Willmar will be moving forward with plans to construct the interchange project. It requires the intersection to be redesigned, a bridge over Highway 23 to be constructed and the eastern portion of County Road 40 to be realigned. The funding will be used for the interchange, the realignment of County Road 40, the design process, right of way acquisition, and construction contract administration.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2028 and take two years. The pre-construction steps such as design and right of way acquisition can take four to five years.

Traffic passes by one of four new LED intersection warning signs on Minnesota Highway 23 near the Highway 9 intersection outside New London on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The warning signs alert drivers on Minnesota Highway 23 that traffic is entering or leaving Highway 9, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“Funding is awarded through a highly competitive application and scoring process,” said MnDOT District Engineer Jon Huseby in a news release. “District 8 is excited and appreciative to receive this special funding which will make it possible to build an interchange in New London.”

The interchange would reduce serious or fatal crashes by 77%, according to MnDOT data.

“I am grateful to see that this critically important funding for Highway 23 safety improvements was included in the latest round of grants from the Corridors of Commerce program,” said State Rep. Dave Baker in a news release on Tuesday. “This is a project that Senator (Andrew) Lang and I have been working on for years after it became apparent how dangerous this intersection has become."

The road to this point in the project has been a winding one.

Initially, in early 2020, MnDOT was set to build a J-turn at the intersection . However, heavy community pushback led MnDOT to pause work on the project and re-evaluate possible concepts.

Over a period of several months, a community advisory group went through various ideas including a roundabout and traffic signals. MnDOT decided to look closer at both the roundabout and interchange ideas , but the department was not able to make a final decision until funding from the state was obtained.

Traffic passes through an intersection along Minnesota Highway 23 near New London the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"We are now one step closer to a safe and fully functioning four-lane Highway 23 from Willmar to St. Cloud, one that is vital to supporting our growing communities in Kandiyohi County," Baker said. "Thank you to the hundreds of local residents and stakeholders that have been so instrumental in getting this across the finish line.”

All totaled, MnDOT awarded $380 million in grant funds to eight projects.

Corridors of Commerce was created in 2013 by the Minnesota Legislature to provide investment in state highway projects that have a big impact on the economic growth of both the local regions and the state as a whole. The funding is separate from the annual funding of MnDOT projects and comes from a Legislature appropriation.