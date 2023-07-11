Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Proposed Minnesota Highway 23 interchange in New London granted $33 million in state funding

It is hoped that a project to construct an interchange at the intersection of state Highways 23 and 9 in New London will improve safety.

HWY 23 HWY 9 intersection 001.jpg
The intersection of state Highways 23 and 9 will be improved with an interchange after receiving $33 million in grant funds from the Minnesota Department of Transportation Corridors of Commerce program.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 4:17 PM

NEW LONDON — The Minnesota Highway 23 interchange project, proposed for the intersection of state Highways 23 and 9 in New London, is one of eight transportation infrastructure projects across the state to receive funds from the Corridors of Commerce grant program.

Gov. Tim Walz's office announced on Tuesday that the Highway 23 project was awarded $33 million by the Minnesota Department of Transportation , which oversees the grant program.

“We’re making historic investments in our state’s transportation system to improve the safety and connectivity of communities across the state,” Walz said in a news release. “We depend on our roads and highways to safely get us to our jobs, education, child care, and businesses. These projects help grow our economy and support our goal of making Minnesota the best state to live, work and grow up in — no matter where you live.”

Draft concept for a Highway 23 interchange
Draft concept for the proposed interchange at the intersection of Highways 23 and 9.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

MnDOT District 8 in Willmar will be moving forward with plans to construct the interchange project. It requires the intersection to be redesigned, a bridge over Highway 23 to be constructed and the eastern portion of County Road 40 to be realigned. The funding will be used for the interchange, the realignment of County Road 40, the design process, right of way acquisition, and construction contract administration.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2028 and take two years. The pre-construction steps such as design and right of way acquisition can take four to five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

HWY 23 Warning Sign 032223 001.jpg
Traffic passes by one of four new LED intersection warning signs on Minnesota Highway 23 near the Highway 9 intersection outside New London on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The warning signs alert drivers on Minnesota Highway 23 that traffic is entering or leaving Highway 9, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“Funding is awarded through a highly competitive application and scoring process,” said MnDOT District Engineer Jon Huseby in a news release. “District 8 is excited and appreciative to receive this special funding which will make it possible to build an interchange in New London.”

The interchange would reduce serious or fatal crashes by 77%, according to MnDOT data.

“I am grateful to see that this critically important funding for Highway 23 safety improvements was included in the latest round of grants from the Corridors of Commerce program,” said State Rep. Dave Baker in a news release on Tuesday. “This is a project that Senator (Andrew) Lang and I have been working on for years after it became apparent how dangerous this intersection has become."

More Shelby Lindrud:
Willmar Middle School construction 061323 002.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board approves fall referendum for operating levy and bonding request
Voters will be able to decide whether to approve a new funding levy and separately a bond to build a new gym at the Willmar Middle School.
22h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
accident.motorcycle.stock.jpg
Local
Two from Benson, Minnesota, injured in motorcycle crash
The motorcycle collided with a deer Sunday evening
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
121920.N.WCT.FrustratedFamilies.0124.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County Board agrees to contribute to nonprofit that is bring computer literacy classes to Willmar
The New Vision Foundation offers coding, software engineering and digital literacy classes to middle and high school students and young adults. The Willmar location will be its second outstate.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Greg Armstrong of the Fabulous Armadillos plays the keyboard as the sun sets over Willmar during the fourth and final Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Rockin' Robbins concerts continue to be positive influence on popular Willmar park
The 2023 Rockin' Robbins series of four outdoor concerts at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar starts Tuesday, July 11.
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
WWII vehicles.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Stearns History Museum to bring WWII to life with fourth annual Living History Experience
The grounds of the museum in St. Cloud will include multiple stations for people to learn about World War II in an upcoming event, both from the view of the men and women who fought it and from those on the homefront.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Cast photo of the Spotlight Theatre's Little Mermaid production/
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Spotlight Theatre brings the magic of the stage to kids throughout the Willmar Lakes Area
Nikki Bettcher Erickson has been holding children's theater workshops in and around Willmar for nearly 20 years. She'll continue that this year with several workshops during the summer.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
080919.N.WCT.KandiFairDay.0050.jpg
Members Only
Local
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar to get much-needed improvements
The Kandiyohi County Fair Board is planning major upgrades to the county fairgrounds, starting this summer with improvements to the east entrance, including a paved road and sidewalk.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Gary Manzer standing beside road grader in Willmar Public Works shop.JPG
Members Only
Community
Gary Manzer, retiring Willmar Public Works director, serving as Willmar Fests Grand Marshal
Gary Manzer has worked for the city for nearly 40 years, starting in Civic Center maintenance and working his way up to Public Works director.
Jun 23
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building
Local
Kandiyohi County Board raises employee wages to stay competitive and show appreciation to workers
The Kandiyohi County Board approved a 5% wage hike for county employees at Tuesday’s meeting, following a presentation on a wage market analysis.
Jun 23
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Matt Goldman signs a copy of one of his books.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Friends of the Willmar Public Library come together for Wisdom and Wine
The annual fundraiser for the library brought three Minnesota authors to Willmar to talk about their books and the experience writing them.
Jun 21
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

The road to this point in the project has been a winding one.

Initially, in early 2020, MnDOT was set to build a J-turn at the intersection . However, heavy community pushback led MnDOT to pause work on the project and re-evaluate possible concepts.

Over a period of several months, a community advisory group went through various ideas including a roundabout and traffic signals. MnDOT decided to look closer at both the roundabout and interchange ideas , but the department was not able to make a final decision until funding from the state was obtained.

Highway 23 Intersection New London 012523 004.jpg
Traffic passes through an intersection along Minnesota Highway 23 near New London the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"We are now one step closer to a safe and fully functioning four-lane Highway 23 from Willmar to St. Cloud, one that is vital to supporting our growing communities in Kandiyohi County," Baker said. "Thank you to the hundreds of local residents and stakeholders that have been so instrumental in getting this across the finish line.”

All totaled, MnDOT awarded $380 million in grant funds to eight projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corridors of Commerce was created in 2013 by the Minnesota Legislature to provide investment in state highway projects that have a big impact on the economic growth of both the local regions and the state as a whole. The funding is separate from the annual funding of MnDOT projects and comes from a Legislature appropriation.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published July 11, 2023
8h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
gavel.jpg
Local
Granite Falls, Minnesota, man sentenced to 17 1/2 years for shooting at officers, striking one
10h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 11, 2023
10h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar's Hayden Venenga, left, blocks teammate Matthew Strey during offensive line drills at the Cardinals' team camp on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Football Notebook: Willmar lineman finds 'a really nice place to be' at South Dakota State
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. NLS, 071023.002.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Litch comes through in the clutch
17h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers hammer St. Cloud Rox, 16-2
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers center fielder Brett Bateman makes a diving catch during a Northwoods League game against the Rochester Honkers on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Stinger Bateman goes to Cubs in draft
22h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne