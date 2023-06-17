Public hearing on amending zoning ordinance set June 20 during Willmar City Council meeting

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council will have a public hearing regarding an amendment to its zoning ordinance during its Tuesday, June 20, regular meeting, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Willmar Municipal Utilities Auditorium.

The meeting was moved from Monday, June 19, due the new Juneteenth holiday that is being recognized federally and statewide during which no government business is to take place.

The Willmar Planning Commission has been reviewing its zoning ordinance for a while, and an ordinance amendment creating a general business two zone south of Willmar Avenue is the first of a few that will be coming before the council in upcoming months.

Justice Walker, Willmar Planning and Development Director Contributed / City of Willmar

“If you’ve all looked at our general business zoning district, it’s really just a collection of all sorts of uses, all sorts of businesses that wanted to locate kind of wherever they wanted to in town,” Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker told the council.

He explained that there are really four distinct uses across the general business district — including big-box retail, small-scale retail, industrial and boutique-type businesses — and the Planning Commission would like to create four distinct districts for those uses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four districts would be the regular general business district; the general business industrial district for businesses like Marcus Construction and Farm-Rite , located on the outer edges of town and along the U.S. Highway 12 corridor; a walking-scale general business zone along First Street South between Willmar Avenue and the First Street South bridge; and a general business two zone for businesses with larger footprints, like big-box retail.

Some examples Walker gave of what could happen under the city’s current general business zoning is an ammonia anhydrous storage facility moving onto First Street right across from Schwegman's Cleaners, or Gurley's Foods building a new facility where the new Subway is located at First Street and Minnesota Avenue.

“The point of this, the reason I’m breaking down the general business district, like I said, if zoning districts don’t have distinct characteristics or distinct uses, then it just kind of becomes an amalgamation of different uses, and that’s kind of what the general business district is,” Walker said. “That’s why you have all sorts of things just kind of within different scales, different intensities. … There’s just all sorts of different things that can go in. So the purpose of it would be to look at kind of creating that corridor feel on Highway 12, creating that corridor feel north of Willmar Avenue … More pedestrian-friendly, different uses.”

He noted that one thing that was discussed while creating the new zoning districts was the aesthetics of the corridor while driving through Willmar.

“Do we want car lots, junk lots, to be on these strict corridors? This would be the opportunity to look at addressing it,” he added.

“We feel that south of Willmar Avenue should be a pretty good dividing line for some of the bigger footprint,” he said, noting that the original revision included that businesses located in the general business two district should have no smaller than 30,000-square-foot lots. The Planning Commission changed that to 20,000 square feet in order to be more inclusive of all the lots that already exist in the new district.

“And then north of Willmar Avenue, we want to make that more of a neighborhood-scale, because that’s more abutting residential, like right on the Second Street on each side,” Walker added. “That would be more for the neighborhood-scale, kind of bringing those things closer to the street and really starting to create a really distinct area.”