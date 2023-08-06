Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Public hearing set Aug. 7 regarding changes to Willmar's THC ordinance

The Willmar City Council set the public hearing at its July 17 meeting and also discussed the new laws passed by the Minnesota State Legislature — including the possibility of a municipal retail store for cannabis.

112820.n.wct.file.Marijuana.02.jpg
A jar of marijuana buds.
Contributed / Shutterstock photo
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 3:41 PM

WILLMAR — A public hearing regarding changes to the city of Willmar’s THC ordinance will take place during the regular meeting of the Willmar City Council , which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, in the auditorium at the Willmar Municipal Utilities building.

The changes will bring the city of Willmar’s ordinance into compliance with Minnesota State Statute following the 2023 legislative session, including transferring product and testing standards authority to the Minnesota Department of Health, permitting the sale of THC products at exclusive liquor stores, clarifying age verification procedures, requiring certain storage of THC products at retail locations and addressing certain violations and prosecution, according to City Operations Director Kyle Box.

The council during its July 17 meeting set the public hearing, at which time it also discussed the new adult use cannabis law passed by the state Legislature.

Opening up the discussion, Box commented, “A joke that was said over and over at the annual conference of the League of Minnesota Cities was ‘We’re going to dive right into the weeds with this one.’”

The discussion was for informational purposes only for city staff seeking direction as to how the council would like to proceed in order to prepare for effective enforcement of the new laws passed by the Legislature.

Personal consumption of cannabis for adults became legal Aug. 1 in Minnesota, but retail sales are not expected to become effective until the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management begins issuing licenses. That is not expected to take place until mid to late 2024, according to Box.

That office will have all authority over licensing and inspections for retailers and growers, and the city will have the authority to enforce the laws and local ordinances and the authority to register retailers via applications, according to Box.

In the meantime, cities have the option to place a moratorium on retail sales through Jan. 1, 2025, in order to prepare for regulation and enforcement within the city of the new laws, according to Box.

“During that time, we would focus on an adult use ordinance and what goes with that is to review all local authority options, establish a registration process for the city, look at zoning requirements, explore and establish license limits and also look at consumption limitations, specifically around the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act,” Box said.

Councilors were supportive of a moratorium, but no formal action was taken. Box made note that the moratorium could be lifted at any time if the city and state found they were prepared to regulate and enforce the new laws prior to that date.

A potential moratorium would not apply to low-potency, hemp-derived edible THC products, which are already legal to sell and consume in the state.

“I definitely think that we should lean towards a moratorium until Jan. 1, 2025. I think the state still has a lot of work that they still need to do to figure all of this out,” said Councilor Julie Asmus. “We can start to put things in place to get ready for it, but I just think we need to wait and see how we can regulate this, how we’re going to test.”

Councilor Carl Shuldes asked about limitations on the number of licenses allowed in a municipality or county.

Box explained that the new state law requires that there be at least one license available for every 12,500 residents, which means a total of at least four licenses have to be available in Kandiyohi County. There is not a maximum limit to the number of licenses that can be issued.

“I also understand that municipalities can have a municipal dispensary,” said Mayor Doug Reese, asking if that would affect the number of licenses that have to be made available in the county.

Box explained that is still to be determined, but noted the city would like to explore the option of having a municipal cannabis retail store.

“Municipal liquor stores work well for communities. I think it’s worth our time to explore what a municipal store would look like and if that would serve the city well or not,” Box said. “Again, this is just exploratory at this point.”

“I think we also need to make sure that we are as supportive as possible to (Willmar Police) Chief (Jim) Felt and the police — good luck at this point,” said Councilor Carl Shuldes. “It’s going to be a tough job and we need to make sure that we work with law enforcement to make sure it’s as easy as possible for them to enforce as many restrictions as we can.”

