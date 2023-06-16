Public hearing set June 20 before Willmar City Council on ordinance amendment to remove parking minimums

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council will have a public hearing regarding removing parking minimums from the city’s planning ordinances during its Tuesday, June 20, meeting, which will take place at the Willmar Municipal Utilities auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting was moved from Monday, June 19, due the new Juneteenth holiday that is being recognized federally and statewide during which no government business is to take place.

Justice Walker, Willmar Planning and Development Director Contributed / City of Willmar

Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker told the council that the city's parking minimums have become outdated, and are more of a barrier to investment than a way to ensure sound development. The current parking ordinance is based on the square footage of a building, not the intended use of the business.

Throughout the last few years, city staff members have received multiple variance requests to decrease the amount of parking a business is mandated to have due to the parking ordinance; the Zoning Board of Appeals has approved multiple parking variances over the years.

One example of this is the TJ Maxx that is going into the former Office Max building at 1901 First St. S., which would be required to have about 70 to 80 parking spaces based on the square footage of the building, according to Walker. Instead, a variance was granted for 35 compact car parking spaces.

An example where a variance was not sought is the new Subway at 605 First St. S., which was required to have nearly 40 parking spaces based on the square footage of the building. “I’ve never seen 30 different people come to Subway in 30 different cars; they came on a bus,” Walker commented.

Walker noted the pattern of variance requests highlights the need to remove the parking minimums and let developers and staff determine what is needed on a case-by-case basis.

“This has just been frustrating for the Planning Commission, and it’s been frustrating for a lot of people who are building in town,” Walker said. “It’s very expensive to build parking spaces; it’s very expensive to maintain parking spaces.”

Councilor Julie Asmus asked what other communities are doing, and Walker informed her that removing parking minimums is a growing trend.

“Parking minimums have really kind of wreaked havoc on a lot of the built environment in a lot of communities,” he said, noting some communities have implemented parking maximums or left their parking ordinances very vague to allow staff to have more discretion on the parking needs.

“This is more of a trend across the country, that parking has been a barrier to investment for a lot of people that are just trying to build,” he said. “I think recently, when we looked at it, it’s running about $6,000 to $9,000 to build a parking space.”

He noted that parking lots are also expensive to maintain. “We see that with certain parking lots in town, people just don’t want to maintain them, the lot. So a lot of people will feel that they could either get a smaller lot, subdivide, not build that parking,” he said.