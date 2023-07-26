Public's help sought to locate missing juveniles from Willmar

WILLMAR — Two juveniles were reported missing Wednesday afternoon by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release issued around 2:21 p.m. Wednesday by Detective Quin Pomplun, two voluntary juvenile runaways were reported from a residence in Willmar.

The two — 16-year-old Kaylie Grajeda and 15-year-old Camille Smith Mueller — left the residence around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone that has seen or located them to contact the sheriff’s office at 320-235-1260. Those with information that may assist investigators are asked to contact Pomplun at 320-214-6700 and dialing the extension number 3330.