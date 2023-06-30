Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Railroad crossing at 45th Street Northwest closed for maintenance over holiday

The railroad crossing will be closed the morning of July 4, and will reopen July 5, according to the Kandiyohi Public Works Department.

45thSt.NW.Capture.063023
A screenshot of a map marks the 45th Street Northwest railroad crossing near Willmar, which will be closed over the Fourth of July.
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Public Works Department
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 3:44 PM

WILLMAR — A railroad crossing just north of U.S. Highway 12 west of Willmar will be closed on the Fourth of July.

READ MORE

In a June 30 news release, the Kandiyohi Public Works Department said the railroad crossing on 45th Street Northwest, on the west side of Willmar, will be closed for maintenance work by BNSF Railway crews.

The crossing is scheduled to reopen during the afternoon on July 5. Motorists in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Medical examiner says Prinsburg, Minnesota, man died from fatal injuries after reported crash
June 30, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
People watch fireworks go off near Salisbury Beach in Spicer during the annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Local
West central Minnesota Fourth of July celebrations begin Saturday, July 1
June 30, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from June 23-29, 2023
June 30, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: It was good night at KRA Speedway for this trio
August 25, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo's Jacob Knapper, 66, leads the field at the start of Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: KRA Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
June 30, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown