Railroad crossing at 45th Street Northwest closed for maintenance over holiday

WILLMAR — A railroad crossing just north of U.S. Highway 12 west of Willmar will be closed on the Fourth of July.

In a June 30 news release, the Kandiyohi Public Works Department said the railroad crossing on 45th Street Northwest, on the west side of Willmar, will be closed for maintenance work by BNSF Railway crews.

The crossing is scheduled to reopen during the afternoon on July 5. Motorists in the area are asked to use alternate routes.