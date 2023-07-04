Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ramp projects at Minnesota Highway 23 and Kandiyohi County Road 5 intersection to begin July 10

The construction project is expected to be complete by Oct. 6, 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

hwy_23_ramp_closeup.070123.jpg
The Minnesota Highway 23 ramps project at the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 5 will begin July 10. Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 6, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:11 AM

WILLMAR — Construction will begin July 10 at the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 5 and Minnesota Highway 23 outside Willmar to construct three access ramps.

The project is expected to be complete by Oct. 6, 2023, pending weather conditions and other unforeseeable circumstances, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation . The project is estimated to cost about $2.5 million, and Duininck Inc. is the contractor.

According to the news release, the impact to motorists will be minimal because much of the work will take place off the roadway. However, travelers can expect shifting shoulder and lane closures throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists should allow for extra time during peak traveling periods.

Traffic barriers will be placed as early as July 5 to protect the work zone. Motorists should watch out for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway, according to the release.

Access to the existing southeast ramp onto Highway 23 will not be affected, according to the release.

The first stage of the project will include construction of ramps at the northeast and southwest ramps at the intersection. The 19th Avenue Southwest intersection will not be affected.

The second stage of the project will build a third northwest ramp at the intersection. During the second stage, the existing 19th Avenue Southwest intersection will allow right turns only for westbound traffic.

That intersection will close permanently at the completion of the northwest ramp.

Once the ramps are completed, Highway 23 will be resurfaced from the west end to the east end of the project, according to the release. A flagging operation will guide motorists through the work zone during paving, expected mid- to late September.

More information can be found at the project website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d8/projects/hwy23willmar .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
