Raymond, Minnesota, man transported after semi rolls on its side

WILLMAR — A 70-year-old Raymond man was transported to the emergency room in Willmar after a semitractor and trailer flipped over in the roadway Tuesday morning north of Willmar.

The driver of the truck — identified as Steven Freese — was transported CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment of “unknown injuries,” according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Freese was driving southbound on County Road 5 when he lost control of the vehicle before overturning the semi in the curves of the roadway, according to the news release. Deputies found the 1993 Mack semitractor on its side south of the intersection with County Road 27 in Dovre Township.

The semitrailer was unloaded. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by CentraCare Ambulance.