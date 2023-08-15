Records published Aug. 15, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 27-year old man was arrested around 11:57 a.m. Monday after being stopped on the 4800 block of 22nd Street Northeast in Willmar, after a deputy located a car with stolen license plates.

A call was initially made around 11:29 a.m. saying the same individual, who allegedly had outstanding warrants, was at a property located on the 1500 block of 75th Avenue Southwest in Willmar.

The arrest involved officers from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Police Department and the CEE-VI Drug Task Force.

Car shot at, shooter calls police

WILLMAR — Law enforcement responded to a call of someone shooting at a vehicle around 11:14 p.m. Sunday at the 1400 block of 24th Street Northwest in Willmar. No injuries were reported.

The man who identified himself as the shooter called the county dispatch a short time later wanting to talk to officers, Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt told the West Central Tribune in an email on Monday. Investigators spoke with the individual, who said he believed his vehicle was being broken into. When he approached the people, they fled in the vehicle and the individual said he shot at them.

The car, a 2007 Toyota, was found a short time later, with bullet holes in it. No one was located with the vehicle. The investigation is continuing, Felt said.

False imprisonment

WILLMAR — A 49-year old man was arrested for alleged domestic assault and false imprisonment around 10:03 p.m. Sunday at a residence located on the 1400 block of Vista Lane Southwest in Willmar. According to the law enforcement media reports, a woman and man were fighting, with the woman texting her juvenile son to call 911.

Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, in an email to the West Central Tribune, said when officers arrived it was determined the woman was being held against her will and that the male suspect had a knife and was refusing to open the door or let her outside. Officers saw the man through a window holding what looked like a knife.

Felt said the suspect told officers he wasn't going to let the woman go and that officers were going to have to shoot him. Officers were able to help the woman escape through a window and a short time later arrested the suspect without further incident. No one was injured.

Two semis involved in crash

CANBY — A driver of a semitractor suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash involving another semi around 2:46 p.m. Sunday in Yellow Medicine County.

Steve Michael Schanning, 67, of Gary, South Dakota, was taken to Sanford Canby Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seat belt.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on U.S. Highway 75 near the intersection with 230th Avenue in Hammer Township. A 2017 International semi, driven by Lavern Arthur Underhill, 79, of Madison, and a 1995 Ford semi, driven by Schanning, were both headed northbound on the highway when they collided.

Underhill was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to the report.

Assisting at the scene were the State Patrol, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office and the Canby Fire Department and EMS.