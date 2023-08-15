Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published Aug. 15, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 27-year old man was arrested around 11:57 a.m. Monday after being stopped on the 4800 block of 22nd Street Northeast in Willmar, after a deputy located a car with stolen license plates.

A call was initially made around 11:29 a.m. saying the same individual, who allegedly had outstanding warrants, was at a property located on the 1500 block of 75th Avenue Southwest in Willmar.

The arrest involved officers from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Police Department and the CEE-VI Drug Task Force.

Car shot at, shooter calls police

WILLMAR — Law enforcement responded to a call of someone shooting at a vehicle around 11:14 p.m. Sunday at the 1400 block of 24th Street Northwest in Willmar. No injuries were reported.

The man who identified himself as the shooter called the county dispatch a short time later wanting to talk to officers, Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt told the West Central Tribune in an email on Monday. Investigators spoke with the individual, who said he believed his vehicle was being broken into. When he approached the people, they fled in the vehicle and the individual said he shot at them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car, a 2007 Toyota, was found a short time later, with bullet holes in it. No one was located with the vehicle. The investigation is continuing, Felt said.

False imprisonment

WILLMAR — A 49-year old man was arrested for alleged domestic assault and false imprisonment around 10:03 p.m. Sunday at a residence located on the 1400 block of Vista Lane Southwest in Willmar. According to the law enforcement media reports, a woman and man were fighting, with the woman texting her juvenile son to call 911.

Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, in an email to the West Central Tribune, said when officers arrived it was determined the woman was being held against her will and that the male suspect had a knife and was refusing to open the door or let her outside. Officers saw the man through a window holding what looked like a knife.

Felt said the suspect told officers he wasn't going to let the woman go and that officers were going to have to shoot him. Officers were able to help the woman escape through a window and a short time later arrested the suspect without further incident. No one was injured.

Two semis involved in crash

CANBY — A driver of a semitractor suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash involving another semi around 2:46 p.m. Sunday in Yellow Medicine County.

Steve Michael Schanning, 67, of Gary, South Dakota, was taken to Sanford Canby Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seat belt.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on U.S. Highway 75 near the intersection with 230th Avenue in Hammer Township. A 2017 International semi, driven by Lavern Arthur Underhill, 79, of Madison, and a 1995 Ford semi, driven by Schanning, were both headed northbound on the highway when they collided.

Underhill was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assisting at the scene were the State Patrol, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office and the Canby Fire Department and EMS.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 002.jpg
Local
Work session set Aug. 30 for replacing Upper Sioux Agency State Park
13m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
New London storm damage 072623 003.jpg
Local
July 25 storm damage causes nearly hour-long power outage in Willmar
12h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
BusStation.jpg
Local
Fare-free bus route pilot program marks one month in Willmar
23h ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
A group of male athletes begin their quarter-mile swim at the start of the Green Lake Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spicer.
Sports
Green Lake Triathlon: Man from Alexandria, women from Rochester take home titles
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
New London-Spicer Luke Knudsen does squats in the weight room during Day 1 of football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Prep
Football: NLS excited to get going
12h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island secures top seed at state
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown