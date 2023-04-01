Records published April 1, 2022
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 29-year-old male was arrested around 1:16 p.m. Thursday by the Willmar Police Department. The individual was turned over to the custody of the Belgrade Police Department.
WILLMAR — A 49-year-old man was arrested on warrants and new charges by the Willmar Police Department during a traffic stop at 5:21 p.m. Thursday near a property on the 200 block of Second Street Southwest in Willmar. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office assisted during the traffic stop.
Assault
WILLMAR — A 34-year-old man was arrested for alleged assault at 1:29 p.m. Thursday at a property on the 200 block of Augusta Avenue Southeast in Willmar. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the arrested man physically assaulted another after an argument about drugs.
ADVERTISEMENT