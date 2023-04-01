Records published April 1, 2022

More public safety news:



Arrests

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old male was arrested around 1:16 p.m. Thursday by the Willmar Police Department. The individual was turned over to the custody of the Belgrade Police Department.

WILLMAR — A 49-year-old man was arrested on warrants and new charges by the Willmar Police Department during a traffic stop at 5:21 p.m. Thursday near a property on the 200 block of Second Street Southwest in Willmar. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office assisted during the traffic stop.

Assault

WILLMAR — A 34-year-old man was arrested for alleged assault at 1:29 p.m. Thursday at a property on the 200 block of Augusta Avenue Southeast in Willmar. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the arrested man physically assaulted another after an argument about drugs.