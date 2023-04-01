99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published April 1, 2022

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Arrests

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old male was arrested around 1:16 p.m. Thursday by the Willmar Police Department. The individual was turned over to the custody of the Belgrade Police Department.

WILLMAR — A 49-year-old man was arrested on warrants and new charges by the Willmar Police Department during a traffic stop at 5:21 p.m. Thursday near a property on the 200 block of Second Street Southwest in Willmar. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office assisted during the traffic stop.

Assault

WILLMAR — A 34-year-old man was arrested for alleged assault at 1:29 p.m. Thursday at a property on the 200 block of Augusta Avenue Southeast in Willmar. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the arrested man physically assaulted another after an argument about drugs.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Over 100 workers are on the site of the BNSF train derailment in Raymond. The derailment occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on the western edge of town. Efforts by firefigthers to contain the blaze were credited by federal and state lawmakers on Friday with preventing its spread.
Local
Minnesota Highway 23 reopened Friday night at Raymond after train derailment
March 31, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board, in orange colored vests, were on the scene of the BNSF Railway train derailment in Raymond on Friday. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the derailment.
Local
Incredible response, and luck, kept fiery train derailment in check in Raymond, Minnesota
March 31, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Donna Middleton.jpg
Opinion
Donna Middleton: The small side of journalism, or my career living large
March 31, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.Rail.crossbucks
Local
Morton, Minnesota-based rail authority receives $322,000 grant for bridge rehabilitation project
March 31, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
c16ca2-20230330-people-hold-signs-and-yell-2000.jpg
Minnesota
As Minn. lawmakers dole out record surplus, many say they need more
March 31, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater opens with a pair of losses in Crossover Tournament
March 31, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Mattix Swanson reacts after the Cardinals forced a turnover on downs in the second quarter during a North Central White District game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Mattix Swanson joins the show
March 31, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne