Records published April 10, 2022

Theft

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 10:49 p.m. Saturday of a stolen iPhone 14 Plus on the 700 block of 12th Street Southwest. The complainant stated the phone was worth approximately $850 and was stolen while leaving an Easter vigil at a local church at about 10 p.m. The "Find My Phone" application showed the phone was located near the Willmar Middle School, but it was unable to be located by law enforcement.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 4:38 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle stolen from a church parking lot near Fifth Street and Becker Avenue Southwest.

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 5:02 p.m. Saturday of what sounded like 10 gunshots near the intersection of 15th Street and 19th Avenue Southeast. Law enforcement heard shots coming from the southeast out of city limits.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 12:32 p.m. Saturday of a broken windshield and footprints on the hood of a vehicle on the 500 block of 26th Avenue Southwest.

Arrest

RAYMOND — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Saturday on the 500 block of First Avenue South. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Sunday at 3 p.m. with pending charges of felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fraud

ATWATER — A report was taken at 3:41 p.m. Friday of an attempt made on a closed account on the 5200 block of Kandiyohi County Road 4 Northeast. The reporting party thought it was possibly identity theft and someone had his social security number. He was advised to complete identity theft paperwork.

Fire

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 2:20 p.m. Friday of a car fire near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and 17th Street Southeast. Assisting at the scene were Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and Willmar Police Department.