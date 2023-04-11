Records published April 11, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 44-year-old suspect was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 4:45 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sixth Street Southwest. The person was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Monday.
WILLMAR — A 43-year-old man was arrested after a report of domestic assault at 1:49 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 24th Street Southeast. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with two pending misdemeanor charges.
Crashes
NEW LONDON — A report of a car hitting a deer on the roadway was made at 8:36 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 71 and 240th Avenue Northeast in New London.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday that their car was rear ended at the intersection of Seventh Street and 19th Avenue Southwest.
WILLMAR — A report of a car crashed through a chain link fence was made at 8:23 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:36 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of 19th Street Southeast that someone had filed for unemployment under their name.
Harassment
WILLMAR — A party made a report of harassment at 9:02 a.m. Monday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar. According to the report, the complainant advised something happened at their place of work, and that their co-workers began following them home.
Theft
WILLMAR — A business in the 1200 block of First Street South reported at 9:25 a.m. Monday three males opening machines, and stealing money out of them.
ADVERTISEMENT