Records published April 11, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 44-year-old suspect was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 4:45 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sixth Street Southwest. The person was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Monday.

WILLMAR — A 43-year-old man was arrested after a report of domestic assault at 1:49 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 24th Street Southeast. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with two pending misdemeanor charges.

Crashes

NEW LONDON — A report of a car hitting a deer on the roadway was made at 8:36 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 71 and 240th Avenue Northeast in New London.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday that their car was rear ended at the intersection of Seventh Street and 19th Avenue Southwest.

WILLMAR — A report of a car crashed through a chain link fence was made at 8:23 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:36 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of 19th Street Southeast that someone had filed for unemployment under their name.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A party made a report of harassment at 9:02 a.m. Monday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar. According to the report, the complainant advised something happened at their place of work, and that their co-workers began following them home.

Theft

WILLMAR — A business in the 1200 block of First Street South reported at 9:25 a.m. Monday three males opening machines, and stealing money out of them.