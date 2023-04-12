99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, April 12

News Local

Records published April 12, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

Assault

WILLMAR — A report of an assault between two detainees at the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was made at 1:48 p.m. Monday.

ATV Complaint

SPICER — A caller reported two juveniles on four-wheelers in the city park at 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Beach Street in Spicer. According to the report, a responding deputy was unable to locate the juveniles, but found tire marks in the grass and snow. The city of Spicer was advised of the report.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A caller reported a burglary at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Olena Avenue Southeast. According to the report, a mini bike was stolen.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report of motor vehicle tampering was made at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 24th Avenue Southeast.

Disorderly

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday a disorderly female party throwing things in the 1100 block of Sixth Street Southeast.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of First Street South that someone had purchased items with stolen credit card numbers.

Littering

ATWATER — A caller in the 9900 block of 180th Street Northeast in Atwater reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday that someone has been dumping RV tanks and other garbage items in their ditch.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of First Street South the theft of tires off trailers in a parking lot.

WILLMAR — A report of theft from a store in the 3300 block of First Street South was made at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday.

WILLMAR — A report of a stolen red water-filled jersey barrier at the old wood bridge was reported around 4 p.m. Monday by Kandiyohi County Public Works near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 49th Street Northeast in Willmar.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A copy of a trespass notice from Willmar Middle School was sent to a party through certified mail at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the party was removed from the property from April 11 to June 9, 2023.

WILLMAR — A report of trespassing was made at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

WILLMAR — A party was removed from a liquor store located on Highway 12 East in Willmar at 3:14 p.m. Monday.

Latest crime and courts:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
