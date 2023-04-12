Records published April 12, 2023

Assault

WILLMAR — A report of an assault between two detainees at the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was made at 1:48 p.m. Monday.

ATV Complaint

SPICER — A caller reported two juveniles on four-wheelers in the city park at 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Beach Street in Spicer. According to the report, a responding deputy was unable to locate the juveniles, but found tire marks in the grass and snow. The city of Spicer was advised of the report.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A caller reported a burglary at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Olena Avenue Southeast. According to the report, a mini bike was stolen.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report of motor vehicle tampering was made at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 24th Avenue Southeast.

Disorderly

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday a disorderly female party throwing things in the 1100 block of Sixth Street Southeast.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of First Street South that someone had purchased items with stolen credit card numbers.

Littering

ATWATER — A caller in the 9900 block of 180th Street Northeast in Atwater reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday that someone has been dumping RV tanks and other garbage items in their ditch.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of First Street South the theft of tires off trailers in a parking lot.

WILLMAR — A report of theft from a store in the 3300 block of First Street South was made at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday.

WILLMAR — A report of a stolen red water-filled jersey barrier at the old wood bridge was reported around 4 p.m. Monday by Kandiyohi County Public Works near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 49th Street Northeast in Willmar.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A copy of a trespass notice from Willmar Middle School was sent to a party through certified mail at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the party was removed from the property from April 11 to June 9, 2023.

WILLMAR — A report of trespassing was made at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

WILLMAR — A party was removed from a liquor store located on Highway 12 East in Willmar at 3:14 p.m. Monday.

