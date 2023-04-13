Records published April 13, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 39-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Willmar Avenue and 30th Street Southwest. He was in custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Kandiyohi County Jail with multiple pending misdemeanor charges.
ATWATER — A 25-year-old was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 15100 block of 49th Avenue Northeast in Atwater after a report of disorderly conduct. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with two pending felony charges of threats of violence.
WILLMAR — A 57-year-old man was arrested on warrants and new charges at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. He was in custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with four pending charges.
NEW LONDON — A juvenile party was arrested after a reported weapons complaint at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 17200 block of Minnesota Highway 23 Northeast in New London. According to the report, the juvenile was among a group of kids walking northbound. The report alleges that they had some kind of gun and one juvenile pointed it at someone.
SPICER — A 36-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of 153rd Avenue Northeast in Spicer. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with two pending misdemeanor charges.
WILLMAR — A 53-year-old man was arrested after a reported assault at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Fifth Street Southwest. According to the report, the man allegedly threatened to assault four juveniles and another adult with a metal bar.
Fraud
BLOMKEST — A caller in the 100 block of 180th Avenue Southeast reported unemployment fraud at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday.
Harassment
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday a male party sitting on a bench drinking alcohol and harassing other people in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday the theft of a chained up job box in a new building in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.
WILLMAR — A caller reported a theft at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of 15th Street Southeast.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday that two side-by-side utility vehicles were stolen from a property in the 3500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.
