Records published April 13, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 39-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Willmar Avenue and 30th Street Southwest. He was in custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Kandiyohi County Jail with multiple pending misdemeanor charges.

ATWATER — A 25-year-old was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 15100 block of 49th Avenue Northeast in Atwater after a report of disorderly conduct. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with two pending felony charges of threats of violence.

WILLMAR — A 57-year-old man was arrested on warrants and new charges at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. He was in custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with four pending charges.

NEW LONDON — A juvenile party was arrested after a reported weapons complaint at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 17200 block of Minnesota Highway 23 Northeast in New London. According to the report, the juvenile was among a group of kids walking northbound. The report alleges that they had some kind of gun and one juvenile pointed it at someone.

SPICER — A 36-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of 153rd Avenue Northeast in Spicer. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with two pending misdemeanor charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A 53-year-old man was arrested after a reported assault at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Fifth Street Southwest. According to the report, the man allegedly threatened to assault four juveniles and another adult with a metal bar.

Fraud

BLOMKEST — A caller in the 100 block of 180th Avenue Southeast reported unemployment fraud at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday a male party sitting on a bench drinking alcohol and harassing other people in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday the theft of a chained up job box in a new building in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a theft at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of 15th Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday that two side-by-side utility vehicles were stolen from a property in the 3500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.